Youths ransack restaurant in Bhogpur town

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 28

A group of over 12 youths vandalised a restaurant 'Apna Chaiwala' and thrashed an employee at the counter at Bhogpur town last evening.

The violence took place when a former employee of the restaurant accompanied by some youth visited the place seeking his salary dues. A video of the violence shows that arguments ensued between the ex-employee and an employee at the counter. Suddenly, they start beating up the man at the counter and hurl abuses at him.

Later, they all destroyed his laptop, tea/coffee vending machine, utensils, disposables, furniture and every other item coming their way. The whole incident got captured in the CCTV cameras installed at various corners of the restaurant. The police are yet to act on the matter.