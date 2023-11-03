Youths throw stones, fire shots at house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

A group of around 18 to 20 miscreants allegedly pelted stones and fired gunshots at a house in the vicinity of Ekta Nagar in Rama Mandi. The police have initiated legal proceedings against Pawan Rajput, a resident of Ekta Nagar, and his unidentified accomplices. No arrest has been made so far.

On the complaint of Sameer, the police have registered the case. He told the police that one of the suspects was allegedly making unwanted advances towards his sister. When she objected, one of the suspects, along with his accomplices, attacked their residence.

Sameer said a formal complaint was earlier submitted to the authorities concerned. However, they did not take any action. When the victim’s family threatened self-immolation, the police decided to register an FIR. While confirming that a case has been registered, police officials said they were conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.

#Mandi