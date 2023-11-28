Yuva Kaushal Utsav concludes at varsity

Nawanshahr, November 27
Lamrin Tech Skills University (LTSU), Nawanshahr, kicked off its first ever ‘Yuva Kaushal Utsav’, bringing together talent from all over the country. The two-day event that concluded yesterday showcased skills, arts, and cultures, featuring participants from nine skill universities, private institutions and schools.
The highlight of the festival was the Skill Summit, where leaders from different states and experts discussed global opportunities. Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated the event, also opened the ‘Future Skills Labs’, set up by IBM on the university campus. This lab will focus on areas like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and web development. Bains emphasised its potential in creating job opportunities for the youth of Punjab.
Swati Sethi from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship praised the LTSU’’s industry-focused training and discussed the establishment of the NSDC International Skill Centre.
