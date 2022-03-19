BTech in Biotechnology

The School of Biosciences at Apeejay Stya University (SBS-ASU) is inviting applications for admission to its Bachelor of Technology in Biotechnology (BTech in Biotech) course that offers a dynamic curriculum developed in consultation with the University advisory board consisting of global experts in industry and academia in the area. Indeed, the course curriculum is updated regularly in sync with the latest developments in Biotechnology research.

SBS-ASU offers 100 per cent placement assistance along with merit and need-based scholarships to deserving students. Moreover, SBS-ASU has tied up with major biosciences companies including Walter Bushnell and ASG Biochem, Vanta Biosciences, Path kind Diagnostics, etc. SBS-ASU has also signed a strategic MoU with the Thomas Jefferson University, USA.

The programme covers fundamental and advanced subjects such as Molecular Biology, Molecular Genetics, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, Immunology, Microbiology, Bioprocessing, Bioinformatics, Biostatistics, Stem Cell Physiology, Anatomy, Environment Science, Biophysics, Developmental Biology, Biosensors, Enzymology, Genetic engineering, Cell culture and Tissue culture, Pharmaceutical Biotechnology among others.

The degree programme includes regular summer internships, and the final year is a complete 1-year internship which the student can complete in leading institutes, and/or industry.

After the successful completion of the degree programme, students can opt to choose either industry or academic research or may opt to explore their career as patent attorney, patent examiner, scientific journalism etc. Some students may think about Bio-entrepreneurship as well.

Eligibility: Plus II in Science Stream with PCM or PCB along with at least 50% aggregate marks. Those students who are going to appear in their final examinations this year may apply for provisional admissions.

All eligible students will have to clear a written test followed by an interview for admission.

Duration: 4 years

How to apply: Application forms can be downloaded from the University website: www.university.apeejay.edu

The University organizes ‘online entrance examinations’ and ‘mock tests’ for admissions in different slots. Interested students may contact career counsellors at 18001037888 for more information.

Students may also visit the University campus at Sohna-Palwal Road, Sohna, Gurugram.