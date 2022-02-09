New Normal

How the campus to corporate journey has evolved for students in the last two years

How the campus to corporate journey has evolved for students in the last two years

Image Istock

Anitta Jo Mathew

A journey takes several turns, and each turn marks the beginning of a new journey. One such turn in life is that which leads to the campus to corporate journey. From switching between books and classrooms to taking up responsibilities in a professional environment, it is essentially a transition that transforms you to be equipped for greater challenges that await.

Every crisis provides an opportunity to evolve and innovate. With the COVID-19 pandemic giving no signs of leaving soon, the paradigm shift has been evolving and altering its focus to latent soft skills over the past two years.

Leadership and quick decision making: There is a general misconception that leadership is limited to managing and supervising others. Students are no longer trained to be managers but leaders who are self-aware, and who exhibit accountability by building cohesion. With leadership also comes the ability to make quick decisions which at present is one of the most sought qualities in this VUCA world. Student curriculum has been modified to include simulations so that they get a taste of the unpredictable corporate world by making quick decisions via these virtual platforms. 

● Innovation or Improvisation: You never know when the road ahead poses a new challenge. As long as the search for “something new or different” prevails, the need to innovate/improvise couldn’t be emphasized more. The future workforce should be able to utilize their creativity in effectively navigating the firm through multiple challenges.     

● Adaptability: The batches of 2021 and 2022 have been the pioneers to witness the massive transition from offline to online within a span of few days. It not only disrupted their lifestyle, but also created a huge level of discomfort. Similarly, the transition from campus to corporate leads you to a difficult choice of giving up your comfort zone. The trick is to embrace the discomfort and be psychologically prepared to lead a disciplined and simplified life. Today flexibility in workplace is no more the "ability to relocate". Instead, it means having open-mindedness, ability to work under pressure and prioritisation of tasks, and the ability to take up initiatives.

● Risk mitigation: An important lesson that the pandemic has taught everyone is the unpredictability of the future. From governments to corporates, nobody was prepared for handling the crisis. The past two years witnessed everyone channeling efforts for identifying and mitigating the risks. Collaboration among student committees also led to the creation of a web portal to facilitate the smooth conduct of operations during quarantine.

● Communication skills: Communicating the right content at the right time to the right people is a strenuous task, especially in a virtual environment. Students are once again revisiting the basics of mailing etiquettes and managerial communication. As many of us continue to work from home, clarity in emails and virtual meetings is critical to maintaining trust and productivity. 

As we welcome another new year, focusing on these traits would help the students to ensure a smooth transition from campus to corporate. And as for future leaders, we are not just ready, we are excited!

The writer is  student, PGDM Program, 2020-22 Batch, T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

6
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC’s move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college