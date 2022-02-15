IIM Lucknow invites applications for Executive Program in DDPM

New Delhi, February 15

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, is inviting applications for the seventh cohort of Executive programme in Data Driven Product Management. Developed in association with WileyNXT, an online executive education programme partner, this programme is designed to prepare well-rounded Product Managers equipped with a thorough understanding of Data Analytics and Design Thinking.

The 'Executive programme in Data Driven Product Management' aims to equip interested professionals and learners with the applications and methodologies of data driven decision-making and the competency to successfully build and manage the end-to-end product lifecycle.

Early-stage professionals with at least one year of experience and 50% aggregate marks in graduation can apply. On successful completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate from IIM-Lucknow.

Check out: IIM Lucknow - Wiley Executive Program in Data-Driven Product Management