Manav Rachna University (MRU), Faridabad partners with ISDC, UK to offer IoA Accredited BBA Degree

Manav Rachna University (MRU) Faridabad, Haryana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) to offer a BBA-Business Analytics programme accredited by IoA at the University.

The MoU was signed between Dr. Kameshwar Singh, Registrar, Manav Rachna University (MRU) and Shone Babu, Head of Partnerships, ISDC. Over the last few years, ISDC has been working closely with Indian universities and autonomous colleges to address the skill gap across sectors.

This three-year undergraduate programme accredited by Institute of Analytics (IoA) focuses on providing students with necessary skills and knowledge across various analytics related disciplines. During this course, students will learn to use analytic tools and techniques to navigate changing business environments. They will be imparted with knowledge of core courses embedded with specialized courses like Business Analytics, Spreadsheet Modelling, Marketing & HR Analytics, Supply-Chain Analytics, Data Visualization, R programming, Business Intelligence & Data Mining etc.

Institute of Analytics (IoA) is the Professional Body for Analytics and Data Science professionals in UK and International with more than 4,500 members worldwide. IoA is a not-for-profit organisation that exists to promote greater awareness, understanding and innovation in Analytics. IoA is fully supported in its mission by leading organisations in the sector and provides students with the opportunity to network with other professionals in the industry, to learn about career development opportunities, to share knowledge and expertise, to access Continuous Professional Development programmes and to carry the official designation of membership

