The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for its MSc (Eng) Aerospace Materials course starting in September 2022.

Develop knowledge of the manufacturing, processing and properties of the metals and composite materials used in airframes and aeroengines.

It’s a fantastic time to be a specialist in aerospace materials. Sheffield is at the heart of the UK aerospace industry. Many international aerospace companies look to the department to discover ways to improve both materials and processes for use in their products.

You’ll develop knowledge of the manufacturing, processing and properties of the metals and composite materials used in airframes and aeroengines. You’ll also be trained in the fundamentals of thermodynamics, structure and mechanical behaviour.

Fully accredited by the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IoM3). Graduates will have the underpinning knowledge for later professional registration as a Chartered Engineer (CEng).

Duration: 1 year

Eligibility: Holders of a 3 or 4 year bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or "first class" from a recognised university in materials, a physical science (chemistry or physics) or a related engineering subject. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee: Overseas (2022 annual fee) : £26,200

For further information: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/postgraduate/taught/courses/2022/aerospace-materials-msceng