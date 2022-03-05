NMC says foreign medical graduates can complete internships in India

PTI

New Delhi, March 5

Against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has said foreign medical graduates with incomplete internships due to situations beyond their control like COVID-19 or war can finish the same in India.

In a circular, the NMC said the same may be processed by the state medical councils, provided the candidates have cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination before applying for completion of internship in India.

"There are also some foreign medical graduates with incomplete internships due to such compelling situations which are beyond their control, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and war etc. Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of internship in India is considered eligible," the NMC said.

This can be helpful for hundreds of medical students from India admitted in various colleges in Ukraine who had to abandon their courses and return home due to the ongoing military aggression of Russia on the country.

"The state medical councils should ensure the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) should be cleared by the candidates seeking registration in India. If the candidate is found fulfilling criteria, provisional registration may be granted by the state medical councils for a 12 months' internship or balance period, as the case may be," the circular said.

The NMC said the state medical councils should obtain an undertaking from the medical college that no fee is charged by it from the foreign medical graduates (FMGs) for permitting them to do their internship.

"The stipend and other facilities to FMGs should be extended equivalent to Indian medical graduates being trained at the government medical colleges as fixed by the appropriate authority," it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

2
World

56 killed, 200 injured in blast at Shia mosque during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

3
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

4
Trending

Times Now’s Rahul Shivshankar goofs up the live debate on Ukraine, kept on yelling at wrong panelist for almost two minutes

5
Nation

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India

6
Punjab

SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Sumedh Saini in all future criminal cases

7
Bathinda

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

8
World

India abstains on UNHRC resolution to investigate human rights violations, crimes in Russia-Ukraine war

9
Comment

The semi-final in UP

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food, four girls send out SOS
Punjab

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)

Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Embassy

Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Embassy

The mission says it is in touch with all interlocutors conce...

Three Punjabis from Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...

5 die as SUV falls into gorge in JK's Samba

5 die as SUV falls into gorge in J-K's Samba

The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab when the acci...

BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu

BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu

A BSF spokesperson said alert troops of the force fired at t...

Cities

View All

Lawmaker heads to Poland, says will arrange transport

MP Gurjeet Aujla heads to Poland, says will arrange transport for Indian students in Ukraine

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, four arrested by Amritsar police

Guru Nanak Dev University researchers find sustainable way to degrade plastic

14 more Ukraine students back safely in Amritsar; one reaches Abohar

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Living in constant fear of getting killed anytime, say medicos

Chandigarh allows private schools to give 15 pc fee waiver

Students hold protest against Canadian govt

International cricket makes a comeback at PCA stadium, Mohali

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Barely escaped death, says city youth on return from war zone

Barely escaped death, says Jalandhar youth on return from Ukraine war zone

Jalandhar youth offers free taxi service to Ukraine returnees

Training session held for counting staff in Jalandhar district

Selfie points at stinking dumps in Jalandhar

Short sagas of Partition compiled in a book

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 women, labourer held for immoral trafficking in Mandi Ahmedgarh

12 booked for bid to kill schoolboy in Ludhiana

Man duped of Rs 1.5 crore in Lamborghini deal, 3 booked in Ludhiana

Ukraine crisis: It’s second life, dream come true, unbelievable, say Students

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes ‘soft’ on officials

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes 'soft' on officials

Dairy-shifting project of Patiala marred by politics, Congress councillors for Vigilance probe

Ukraine crisis: Get kids out of war zone first, Centre urged

Patiala: 3 held with 280-kg poppy husk

Students hold protest, seek representation for Punjab in BBMB