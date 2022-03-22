In The News

No provision for holding re-examination in case candidate fails to appear in exam, UPSC tells SC

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

The UPSC has told the Supreme Court that there is no provision for holding re-examination in case a candidate fails to appear in the test on the scheduled date for any reasons, including ailment or accident incapacitating him to take the exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has filed an affidavit in the apex court which is hearing a plea by three aspirants who had cleared the UPSC-2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam after testing positive for COVID-19 and are now seeking an extra attempt to appear in the exams.

The UPSC said that any decision regarding age relaxation and compensatory/extra attempt in the civil services examination is a “policy matter” which falls under the domain of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T).

“The Commission usually holds 13 examinations apart from several recruitment tests during a year. In respect of these examinations, there is no provision for holding re-examination in case a candidate(s) fails to appear in the examination on the schedule date(s) for any reason including any ailment/accident incapacitating him or her to take the examination,” it said.

“In past, the Commission has not held any re-examination under similar circumstances,” it said. The affidavit said the UPSC conducts the civil services examination strictly in accordance with the rules of examination framed annually by the Government of India in the DoP&T. It said over the years, a cycle has evolved involving recruitment, training and final appointment ensuring that the government gets its requisite manpower on time and any disruption at any stage has the potential of upsetting the entire cycle not only for once but likely to have “cascading effects in future as well”.

The Commission said the matter of compensatory/ extra attempt has been adjudicated by the apex court in the past against the plea of hardships faced by the aspirants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the same was not granted.

It said the civil services main (written) examination 2021 was successfully conducted at 24 centres (cities/towns) on the schedule dates from January 7, 2022 to January 16, 2022 throughout the country following due COVID-19 protocols, which did not mandate making any separate arrangement for COVID infected candidates.

The Commission said in order to perform its constitutional obligations to supply manpower to the government in a timely manner to fill the vacancies in the crucial positions, it is imperative that the UPSC follows its schedule of examinations which are prepared well in advance. “If the Commission is to make a provision for re-examination, it will hardly be possible for it to complete its any examination on time.

This will entail complete derailment of the schedule of post-examination activities of a particular examination but will also have cascading effects on the schedules of other ongoing examinations as well as other exams to follow,” the affidavit said. “In fact, accommodating such requests will lead to a chaotic situation where no examination can be completed on schedule, as a result of which vacancies in government will remain unfilled for an indefinite period and the aspirants of the Commission's examinations will also remain in limbo as to when the results will be declared or when the next advertisement for recruitment will be issued,” the UPSC said.

It said the prayers made in the petition pertain to core aspects of eligibility which are well delineated in the rules framed by the DoP&T in consultation with the UPSC. “In the circumstances, DoP&T is also a stake holder in the process of conduct of civil services exam. Consequently, the views and stand of the DoP&T also may be considered in the interest of justice on the issues raised in writ petition,” it said.

The Centre had on Monday told the apex court that the call regarding extra attempt to appear in the UPSC examination will have to be taken by the DoP&T.

The top court is scheduled to hear the matter on March 25. While two of the three petitioners had to leave the main exam, held from January 7 to 16, in-between after appearing in some initial papers, the third aspirant could not appear in any of the papers due to COVID. The petitioners, in their plea filed through advocate Shashank Singh, have said that they tested positive for COVID-19 in the RTPCR test reports dated January 13, 14 and January 6.

The plea has said the petitioners could not take the UPSC mains examination after testing positive for COVID-19 and owing to the restrictions imposed under the strict quarantine guidelines of the government.

“Also, there was absence of any kind of policy of UPSC which could provide arrangements for such petitioners who were COVID positive during the span of mains examination or before it,” it said.

“The petitioners are approaching this court under Article 32 and seeking a direction to the Respondent/ UPSC to extend them an additional (extra) attempt to appear in the examination or in alternate, make some arrangement to appear in the rest of papers which the petitioners could not give before the publication of result of civil service mains examination 2021,” the plea said.

It claimed that absence of policy and no arrangement to accommodate COVID-19 positive petitioners to appear in the civil service mains examination 2021 have violated their rights, including that of under Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution of India.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

3
Punjab

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

4
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

6
Nation

No toll tax within 60 km; Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours by year-end: Gadkari

7
Punjab ASSEMBLY IN SESSION

Punjab Government to end drug menace in six months, scrap false cases: Governor

8
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

9
Punjab

Will push for more sittings: Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

10
Editorials

One MLA, one pension

Don't Miss

View All
New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Top Stories

Bhagwant Mann announces to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees of Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

The chief minister’s fresh announcement came days after Mann...

Common entrance test, not Class 12 marks, for college admissions

CUET exams: Common entrance test in July for UG admissions in central varsities

Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing o...

Third day of Punjab Vidhan Sabha session begins with obituary references

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

Presents its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120. 23 crore

After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days

After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days

Tuesday’s interaction was part of the series of meetings tha...

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

Punjab CM has also declared holiday to mark martyrdom day of...

Cities

View All

Over 50 Cong councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Mayor issue: Over 50 Congress councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

2 men gunned down in clash in Amritsar village

Reviving poetry — the language of the soul

Will focus on civic issues: Jagroop Gill

Will focus on civic issues: Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill

Centre must fulfil its promises, say farm unions

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

Lt Col HS Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Come April 1, Chandigarh civic body top brass to be on field inspection

Mohali MC passes Rs 160-crore Budget

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

US envoy Victoria Nuland meets Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

Jalandhar gets double representation in Rajya Sabha

World Water Day: Per capita water availability on the decline

2,234 kids jabbed in Jalandhar

Month on, cops clueless in minor's rape case

2019 setback paved way for my victory this time, says Jangi Lal Mahajan

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP’s choice for Rajya Sabha

Ludhiana bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP's choice for Rajya Sabha

Opposition trains guns on AAP for nominating 'outsiders' for Rajya Sabha

Two nabbed for snatching, one for molesting minor

4 held in vehicle theft, snatching cases

Farmers' body calls for implementation of demands

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Days after SMO found 'drunk', Patiala Civil Surgeon inspects health centres

13 of 117 Punjab MLAs studied at Punjabi University, Patiala

Citing Covid duties, junior resident doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital want exams postponed

Patiala MC likely to miss deadline for waste segregation at source