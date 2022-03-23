Punjab to have Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Skill University

Chandigarh, March 23
Vikramjit Sahney, international president of the World Punjabi Organization, on Wednesday announced the setting up of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Skill University in Punjab with support from the state government.
It will impart job-related skills like electrician, welder, fitter, air-conditioning and refrigeration mechanic, information technology, web designing, coding, graphic designing, solar panel technician, junior nurses and hospitality.
The students will be provided jobs in Punjab and the UAE, Canada, Europe, Japan and other countries.
Sahney is already running two World Skill Centres in New Delhi and Amritsar, providing free skills and jobs to thousands of youth.
He said he has invited Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to give away job letters to 1,000 youth from Punjab trained by Sun Foundation on Baisakhi.
He is also running Swami Vivekanand Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Amritsar and further announced that his NGO will set up drug rehab and skill centres in various districts of Punjab in collaboration with the state. IANS
