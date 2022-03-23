Set long-term goals before applying to a foreign university

Piyush Bhartiya

A foreign degree can provide you the right setting with great faculty and peers, experiential learning and much more lucrative opportunities. However, to turn this into realised opportunities, much more hard work will be required.

The idea of studying abroad may excite many aspirants; however, the end goal here is to focus on the long-term objectives of life. After investing so much time and money, one should be clear about what they will gain and systematically work towards their goals. For a detailed study, first, delve into the provided benefits of foreign education.

A foreign degree boosts communication skills

Besides the on-paper diploma, a degree attained from a foreign country does offer several other advantages, such as good communicative skills. Living away from the comfort zone tends to open up reserved candidates; it boosts confidence and helps them understand the view of wider audiences, including potential employers.

It widens the scope for job opportunities in the native country

While it may or may not help secure a reputable job in India or other countries. But the native land will be much more open to the candidate if they have a course completed from a familiar institute. This can land a person a better job and a variety of new options to choose from, as most of the Indian degrees are often considered not following other country's demands. Additionally, being relatively aware of the multi-ethnic culture helps obtain top preference by many companies.

The biggest challenge for students from Tier II universities in India is that they would not even be interviewed by top companies and they will be rejected just on their resume. A degree abroad will come with work visa and ability to gain international experience which will make them highly attractive for the job market in India.

A reputable university gives additional perks

Suppose a student can excel in a foreign entrance or screening exam to be accepted in one of the best institutions in the world. Then the chances of getting hired in a better paying job increase tremendously than most average graduates (Indian or foreign).

Reality check

Many Indian universities today are creating a great learning environment and bringing top opportunities to the Indian students. Thus, it is unfair to say that all Indian universities are worse off than universities abroad. Also, the buzzing start-up ecosystem is widening its talent pool beyond the few top universities, thus making the job market more open minded.

Recognition of the attained degree by other countries

A crucial aspect that many overlook when discussing the importance of a foreign degree is its recognition in other countries around the world? Since there are several international institutions whose academic credentials are not considered standardised in other countries with high job opening rates. This issue can lead to a conflict in a student's career in the later phases. Although, this is limited to government or statutory linked jobs where technical accreditation of degrees is required but if that is the final goal, then it must be assessed by the students.

Living expenses

Studies abroad can be expensive; the average cost of living can exceed in contrast to living in India. So, before applying to the institute, students must accurately estimate the cost of the degree. There are many ways of earning while you study which can cover the living expenses in these countries which should also be factored in and thereby the students need to take a more complete decision.

Who should pursue foreign education?

While many myths revolve around a foreign education and its impact on one's career, there are many good opportunities presented through it. In addition to travelling and cross-culture exposure, it offers many alternatives to students.

Many students in India aspire to join institutions like Ivy League, Oxford, and New York Universities. Each year many such students prepare rigorously for international aptitude tests like SATs. Starting the training from a young age tends to give a head start to these aspirants. Moreover, each of these well-known institutions offers certain educational programs deemed best in the world. Hence, opting for any of these specific programs in a credible college will give a broader scope of success in that field.

Similarly, when planning to pursue education in any other country, the primary goal of foreign education should be getting the best out of the attending program and seeking the quality education that is not offered anywhere else. Hence, something that adds value to a person's resume.

Furthermore, a foreign education will also be profitable to those who prioritise exploration and co-curricular activities as international studies will push an individual's academic skills along with professional and personal skills. These are great additional features to increase one's credentials when looking for employment. Other than that, the acquired skills will assist in thriving in an economy that will continue expanding globally with international partnerships, freelancing and remote work. International students will be preferred more for networking and branching opportunities in their jobs.

Ideally, the student shall be hardworking and ambitious, while fees and finance should not be of any significant issue, then pursuing a foreign degree can become like a once in a lifetime opportunity for them.

Although, if the main plan is to find assured success in career after graduation with the coveted diploma, in that case, the candidate must reach out to the current international students to understand the ground reality and how to make the best out of their opportunity.

If the relevance is acknowledged in the interested field, determine the ideal course students should pursue in the institution that perfectly matches the specialisation interest.

Several counselling programmes are offered to students who are confused about their choices. They strategise based on the aspirant's goal and provide adequate research into finding the correct international programme to maximise their potential of landing a highly credible job after graduating with the degree. But in the end, there is still no guarantee. Ultimately, the impact that is provided by a foreign degree is estimated by the candidate's gained experience and efforts put into the opportunity, and not so much by the degree itself.

