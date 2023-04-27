 Swiggy partners with ‘apna’ to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, tier 3 cities : The Tribune India

Swiggy partners with ‘apna’ to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, tier 3 cities

In 2022, over 15 lakh users from tier 2, tier 3 cities and beyond applied for 30 lakh delivery roles

Swiggy partners with ‘apna’ to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, tier 3 cities

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, April 27

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has partnered with jobs and professional networking company apna to create 10,000 hyperlocal opportunities for its quick commerce grocery service -- Instamart -- in 2023.

With this, the company is aiming to strengthen its delivery workforce in tier 2 cities.

Announcing the partnership on Thursday, apna shared that in 2022, over 15 lakh users from tier 2, tier 3 cities and beyond applied for 30 lakh delivery roles on the platform, comprising almost 70 per cent of the new users growth in the delivery segment.

Acquiring talent from tier 2 and 3 cities has been a daunting task for many organisations, owing to challenges such as lack of orientation, industry knowledge, inadequate experience, and ignorance about the current market scenario.

This problem is particularly pronounced in India, where companies have long struggled to hire talent from smaller cities and towns.

"With opportunities for delivery partners emerging in deeper pockets of the country, we aim to bridge the demand-supply gap for Swiggy and generate more job opportunities in the coming months," Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of apna, said.

"Delivery partners are the backbone of Swiggy, and help us jointly serve millions of users across food, quick commerce and other services. Given Swiggy's presence across 500 cities for food delivery and over 25 cities for Instamart, we continue to focus on onboarding partners from tier 2 and 3 cities," Kedar Gokhale, VP - Operations at Swiggy, said.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal cremated with full state honour at ancestral village in Punjab

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

3
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

4
Punjab

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

5
Nation

Defamation case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against Surat court order

6
Sports

Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

7
Haryana

Gurugram ACP’s vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

8
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes

9
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal was revered by both friends and rivals

10
Himachal

Video: Massive fire at new OPD building at IGMC in Shimla

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

Army to ‘test bed’ niche tech and have dedicated cyber-operations wing

Army to ‘test bed’ niche tech and have dedicated cyber-operations wing

The changes are among the decisions taken at the Army Comman...

Parkash Singh Badal cremation LIVE UPDATES: Mortal remains of SAD patriarch brought to native village Lambi for last rites

Parkash Singh Badal cremated with full state honour at ancestral village in Punjab

Leaders across political spectrum pay respects

'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan

'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan

Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge likens PM Modi to ‘poisonous’ snake in an election rally, clarifies later

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge likens PM Modi to 'poisonous' snake in an election rally, clarifies later

Hitting back, IT cell chief Malviya says ‘what started with ...

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Parkash Singh Badal dominated SGPC for decades

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in Chandigarh

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

Mohali: WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

Spurious drugs: Dera Bassi firm exported 18K cough syrup bottles

HC sets aside DU order debarring NSUI leader over screening of BBC documentary

HC sets aside DU order debarring NSUI leader over screening of BBC documentary

DU ad-hoc teacher found dead days after being removed from job; former colleagues, students protest

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Income tax raids continue at premises of Jalandhar pastor

Thousands of fish found dead in Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi

Parkash Singh Badal’s death: Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track