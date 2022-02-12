Study Abroad

Things you should know about before applying to a foreign university

Studying abroad opens global opportunities and a successful career, and it provides students with a unique experience that allows them to excel in this highly competitive world. Studying with people from different cultures and backgrounds broadens a student’s knowledge and enhances their ability to work in intercultural settings. Obtaining an education abroad has become a common choice for Indian students, especially in countries like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which have proven to be great destinations for studying abroad.

Emerging career trends

 It’s important for students to look at career trends not just in the near future, but where demand will be five, 10, and 20 years from now. It’s more crucial than ever for students to plan out what they are going to study based on career trends, emerging industries and job vacancies. This will ensure stronger job security and success post-graduation. It’s widely known that industries like tech and healthcare will continue to boom post-pandemic because of how essential they became in the last couple of years.

Business is the most popular field of study for Indian students who are gaining a post-secondary education in Canada or the UK. Per IRCC, during the first nine months of 2021, business and management programmes accounted for 37% of Canadian study permits approved for post-secondary students. However, this doesn’t line up directly with Canada’s in-demand industries. In June 2021, there were approximately 110,000 job openings in Canada's healthcare and social assistance sector, the greatest vacancy count for any Canadian industry on record.

Getting ready for school

Studying abroad has the power to change people's lives for the better. To get the most out of an international education, students should conduct extensive research into aspects such as country policies, college reputation, course relevance and testing requirements in order to make an informed decision to improve their future.

Outside of the basic testing admission requirements to be considered for university or colleges abroad, it’s essential for international students to demonstrate that they have adequate language abilities. The majority of institutions based in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States accept results from IELTS certification, TOEFL, PTE, CAEL, and CELPIP.

Choose the country wisely

With the pandemic still being a dominant factor of our everyday routine, a major factor impacting where students choose to study should be the teaching format and style. Many schools offer hybrid and in-person learning opportunities while some have not embraced any in-person classes and are strictly virtual. It’s important for a student to determine what learning style and format works best for them when deciding what location and what institution they are applying for.

When deciding which nation to study in, students are typically attracted to countries that allow them to stay and work in the country after graduation. The new Graduate Route (GR) is an exciting new pathway the UK is offering to eligible international students to stay in the UK and work for two or three years. The UK managed to attract the Indian student population despite the pandemic-related decline in Indian student inflows across the world. According to recent data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), the number of Indian students in the United Kingdom increased by 52% between the academic years 2019/20 and 2020/21.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the number of Indian students studying in Canada increased by about 350% between the 2015/16 and 2019/20 academic years. The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) has played a big role in attracting student interest. The PGWP is an excellent example of a programme that encourages overseas students to study, work in the country and reach any goals attached to applying for permanent residence. In 2020, Canada approved over 70,000 PGWP applications for Indian students (IRCC).

Unlike Canada, the United States has seen a drop in the number of Indian students over the past couple of years. However, President Biden's administration has embraced international education, and interest among Indian students is expected to increase. The US is well-regarded for its strong offerings in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). The US’s Optional Training Program also makes it advantageous for STEM students because it offers students who graduate from a STEM program the chance to apply for an extension of their post-graduation OPT employment. According to the Institute of International Education (IIE), in 2020/21, 78% per cent of Indian students in the United States studied or worked in STEM.

Inputs from Karunn Kandoi, General Manager & Head of India Operations at ApplyBoard, India

