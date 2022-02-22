University of Essex launches Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship programme in India

New Delhi, February 22

University of Essex, one of the UK’s leading research-focused universities, today announced its Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship programme in India, with scholarships worth up to £5,000 for Indian students looking to study for a Master’s degree in the UK.

The Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship is available across all courses and departments, except East 15 Acting School. The scholarship is available for the University of Essex’s September 2022 and January 2023 intakes.

Indian students, who took their undergraduate degree overseas or in the UK and are self-funding their postgraduate studies, could be eligible under the scholarship programme. The scholarship, worth up to £5,000, or approximately Rs 5 lakh, is paid as a discount on the tuition fee.

The scholarship awards are made based on academic merit. Applicants need to submit a complete application along with a detailed statement of purpose, relevant academic or work references along with valid English Language test results to be eligible for the award. Applicants do not have to make an additional application for the academic excellence scholarship, and applications for relevant courses will automatically be considered.

The scholarship is awarded as a partial tuition fee waiver and is available for students on postgraduate taught Master's courses. Eligible courses are those which are full-time taught Master's courses leading to MA, MSc, LLM and MRes degrees.

To see the full details, go to: https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/academic-excellence-international-masters-scholarship