A fight for land & heritage

Refer to ‘Wangchuk’s fast, a national cause’ (Nous Indica); the spirit of Sonam Wangchuk’s protest resonates beyond Ladakh’s borders, drawing thousands to his cause. His sacrifice embodies a poignant plea for autonomy, echoing the aspirations of a marginalised region battling ecological decay and encroachment. Wangchuk’s steadfast resolve, despite his physical frailty, mirrors Ladakh’s resilience. The government’s indifference only fuels the determination of those fighting for their land and heritage. With the world watching, Wangchuk has become a beacon of hope, amplifying the urgent call to safeguard Ladakh’s pristine beauty and cultural integrity. His fast is a stark reminder that autonomy is not just a political demand but also a necessity for preserving the fragile ecosystem that impacts the entire planet.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Protect Ladakh’s fragile ecology

With reference to ‘Wangchuk’s fast, a national cause’ (Nous Indica); renowned social reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s 21-day hunger strike in sub-zero temperatures was an earnest attempt to highlight the importance of protecting the region’s fragile ecology and glaciers from ruthless industrialisation. It has drawn widespread support from religious bodies and social as well as economic forums in Ladakh. Several rounds of discussions between joint representatives of Ladakh and the Centre have failed to find a solution. The ruling dispensation needs to formulate constructive policies for environmental sustainability and thwart China’s blatant encroachments in Ladakh.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Free polls from money power

The fact that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is opting out of the poll battle because she does not have enough money to contest is remarkable. It points to the sorry state of electoral politics in India. If the BJP was keen on fielding Sitharaman as a candidate, it would not be a problem as the saffron party has no dearth of funds. But there is a need to free the elections from the clutches of money power. A commoner should be able to contest the elections and have a fair chance of winning. Electoral reforms are the need of the hour.

DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram (AP)

Hamas should release hostages

Apropos of the editorial ‘Famine in Gaza’; while it is true that the world needs to push Israel to obey the order of the International Court of Justice, it should also seek the safe release of all Israeli hostages. Innocent civilians have been held captive by Hamas for months. It was the brutal attack on Israel launched by Hamas that prompted Tel Aviv to pound Gaza with bombs. No mercy should be shown to Hamas militants; they are butchers.

Sanjiv Bansal, Panchkula

Create more jobs

Refer to the article ‘Improve lives of poor’; creating job opportunities is crucial for improving the lives of the poor. It is imperative that everyone has a source of income so that he or she can access basic necessities like food, shelter and healthcare. India has been grappling with a job crisis for years now. The high rate of unemployment among the youth across sectors is alarming. Stimulus packages, greater investment in high-growth sectors like technology and healthcare, and boosting manufacturing and the development of infrastructure are urgently required. Such measures can help address the crisis.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Check drop-out ratio, brain drain

Apropos of the article ‘Improve lives of poor’; the fact that such a huge segment of the educated youth in our country is unemployed reflects the grim job situation. To reduce unemployment and underemployment, the government must provide more job opportunities to the masses, especially the youth, considering the rising level of education in this group. Besides, there is a need to keep the drop-out ratio and brain drain in check. Further, the labour force from lower sections of society must be made aware of various programmes of the government to ensure a source of income for them. Earning a livelihood is a fundamental human right.

Simran Kaur, Ropar

