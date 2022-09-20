A word of advice

Refer to the editorial ‘PM’s homily to Putin’; PM Narendra Modi’s calculated advice to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “today’s era is not of war”, appears to have received widespread appreciation across the world. Even Putin appears to have responded by saying that Russia is aware of the Indian stand on war and peace, which is encouraging. India’s ability to contribute to peace and prosperity in Eurasia is entirely dependent on overcoming the lack of direct connectivity to the region. India must devote full attention to its SCO presidency to push through new connectivity initiatives with Eurasia.

Refer to ‘PM’s homily to Putin’; during the bilateral talks on the sidelines of the SCO summit at Samarkand, PM Narendra Modi told the Russian President that today’s era was not of war. Nevertheless, he valued the unbreakable friendship with Russia as well. In this era of globalisation and interdependence on one another, by emphasising the process of dialogue to solve the problems, he has displayed remarkable statesmanship. We are proud to have such a visionary leader as our PM.

Apropos of ‘Paddy purchase scam’, corruption is ‘Corporation of cooperative nexus’ between politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. If the top is cleansed, which though is an uphill task, the lower levels will automatically line up for righteousness out of fear. When President Xi Jinping took over the reign of China, he sent one lakh corrupt people to jail. There is no corruption in the UAE because of harsher punishments. The AAP’s claim to eradicate corruption with sledgehammer has some evidence as Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann sent his own Health Minister to jail on corruption charges. The paddy purchase scam, prima facie, looks to be a saturated and solid case of corruption involving the top brass.

Reference to ‘No complete pullback for now’; history has been witness to the fact that the People’s Republic of China has always played wise to de-escalation or demilitarisation. The administration has, ever since its foundation, adopted the maxim of ‘Yes means no, and no doesn’t mean anything’. This is similar to the Korean War of 1950 when 1.5 million Chinese troops invaded the Korean Peninsula when the Americans, British and the Indians least expected them to do so. Even our military is now accustomed to these ‘surprises’, taking into reference the Kargil War of 1999. It is imperative that the Indian Government does not take this betrayal of promise lightly and deal diplomatically with it so as to prevent another Kargil.

The objectionable video leak row at Chandigarh University has sparked indignation. What needs to be probed is that how it was possible to film such videos inside the hostel? Obviously, there was a scope for such a mischief on the university campus and why didn’t the university take pre-emptive action. There has to be a larger angle to the scandal. The material could be used to blackmail the victims. The episode should serve as an eye-opener for one and all.

Reference to ‘Protests erupt at CU over objectionable videos’; it is time to draw attention to the misleading name of Chandigarh University, which has nothing to do with Chandigarh, but has been named so with a mala fide intention to trap gullible students from other states who mistake it for Panjab University situated in Chandigarh. This confusion and ensuing hassles for students are exploitative. Panjab University could do nothing to get the name changed except putting a disclaimer on its own website, as CU was established by an Act of the Punjab State Legislature. There should be a public movement to stop the CU management from using this name as it is not only cheating hundreds of students, but also creating a dent on the perception of Panjab University and the city of Chandigarh.

Referring to report ‘Kept in gurdwara for 75 years, Quran handed over to mosque’; it should be taken as a lesson by all those who practice religious bigotry. No religion preaches hatred towards other’s religious beliefs. After the Babri Masjid demolition and resulting riots, another ‘masjid over mandir’ issue is threatening our religious harmony. Resolution of all these religious disputes is possible only if it is left to the sane people of both communities. Taking sensitive religious matters to courts by petitioners of religious bigots from both sides should be avoided as it will keep the issue hanging fire for decades.

