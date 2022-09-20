 A word of advice : The Tribune India

A word of advice

Refer to the editorial ‘PM’s homily to Putin’; PM Narendra Modi’s calculated advice to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “today’s era is not of war”, appears to have received widespread appreciation across the world. Even Putin appears to have responded by saying that Russia is aware of the Indian stand on war and peace, which is encouraging. India’s ability to contribute to peace and prosperity in Eurasia is entirely dependent on overcoming the lack of direct connectivity to the region. India must devote full attention to its SCO presidency to push through new connectivity initiatives with Eurasia.

SS Paul, Nadia

True statesman

Refer to ‘PM’s homily to Putin’; during the bilateral talks on the sidelines of the SCO summit at Samarkand, PM Narendra Modi told the Russian President that today’s era was not of war. Nevertheless, he valued the unbreakable friendship with Russia as well. In this era of globalisation and interdependence on one another, by emphasising the process of dialogue to solve the problems, he has displayed remarkable statesmanship. We are proud to have such a visionary leader as our PM.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Punish the corrupt

Apropos of ‘Paddy purchase scam’, corruption is ‘Corporation of cooperative nexus’ between politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. If the top is cleansed, which though is an uphill task, the lower levels will automatically line up for righteousness out of fear. When President Xi Jinping took over the reign of China, he sent one lakh corrupt people to jail. There is no corruption in the UAE because of harsher punishments. The AAP’s claim to eradicate corruption with sledgehammer has some evidence as Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann sent his own Health Minister to jail on corruption charges. The paddy purchase scam, prima facie, looks to be a saturated and solid case of corruption involving the top brass.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Promise betrayed

Reference to ‘No complete pullback for now’; history has been witness to the fact that the People’s Republic of China has always played wise to de-escalation or demilitarisation. The administration has, ever since its foundation, adopted the maxim of ‘Yes means no, and no doesn’t mean anything’. This is similar to the Korean War of 1950 when 1.5 million Chinese troops invaded the Korean Peninsula when the Americans, British and the Indians least expected them to do so. Even our military is now accustomed to these ‘surprises’, taking into reference the Kargil War of 1999. It is imperative that the Indian Government does not take this betrayal of promise lightly and deal diplomatically with it so as to prevent another Kargil.

Aditya PS Phogat, Faridabad

CU row an eye-opener

The objectionable video leak row at Chandigarh University has sparked indignation. What needs to be probed is that how it was possible to film such videos inside the hostel? Obviously, there was a scope for such a mischief on the university campus and why didn’t the university take pre-emptive action. There has to be a larger angle to the scandal. The material could be used to blackmail the victims. The episode should serve as an eye-opener for one and all.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Misleading name

Reference to ‘Protests erupt at CU over objectionable videos’; it is time to draw attention to the misleading name of Chandigarh University, which has nothing to do with Chandigarh, but has been named so with a mala fide intention to trap gullible students from other states who mistake it for Panjab University situated in Chandigarh. This confusion and ensuing hassles for students are exploitative. Panjab University could do nothing to get the name changed except putting a disclaimer on its own website, as CU was established by an Act of the Punjab State Legislature. There should be a public movement to stop the CU management from using this name as it is not only cheating hundreds of students, but also creating a dent on the perception of Panjab University and the city of Chandigarh.

Jayanti Dutta, Chandigarh

Respect for other’s religions

Referring to report ‘Kept in gurdwara for 75 years, Quran handed over to mosque’; it should be taken as a lesson by all those who practice religious bigotry. No religion preaches hatred towards other’s religious beliefs. After the Babri Masjid demolition and resulting riots, another ‘masjid over mandir’ issue is threatening our religious harmony. Resolution of all these religious disputes is possible only if it is left to the sane people of both communities. Taking sensitive religious matters to courts by petitioners of religious bigots from both sides should be avoided as it will keep the issue hanging fire for decades.

Prakash Hanspaul, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season