AAP’s moment of truth



The alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of CM Arvind Kejriwal, is a stark reminder of the pervasive gender injustice within Indian politics. Maliwal’s detailed account of the incident and the distressing nature of her allegations highlight a grave issue: no party, including AAP, is immune to such scandals. The unverified videos targeting Maliwal further complicate the narrative, showcasing the ugly political tactics at play. Kejriwal’s silence is deafening and undermines his past advocacy for women's rights. This case is not just about individual culpability but also a test of AAP’s integrity and the broader political commitment to gender justice. A transparent investigation is imperative for restoring the public’s faith in our political system.

Gurdev Singh, by mail

Modesty of woman MP

Apropos of the editorial ‘Assault on Maliwal’; Bibhav Kumar, the aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha MP, has also filed a police complaint against her, alleging that she had breached the security of the Delhi CM’s residence. But it is unfortunate that the AAP national convener has failed to address the incident so far. He must break his silence now; otherwise, it would give the public the impression that he had a hand in the assault on the MP. It is not merely a political issue. It is about the modesty of a woman parliamentarian.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

A matter of gender justice

With reference to ‘Assault on Maliwal’; the case is a test for political ethos on gender justice. It underlines the pathetic state of affairs in national politics. The woman MP’s allegations of being slapped and kicked by Arvind Kejriwal’s aide deserve the attention of the entire nation. How can a prominent woman leader — a Rajya Sabha member — be thrashed like this, and that too, at the CM’s residence in the national capital? The top AAP leadership must take a serious view of the episode and address it. When will women in politics start being treated as dignified human beings with the same rights and privileges as men?

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Don’t politicise religion

Refer to the news report ‘PM Modi: Congress will bulldoze Ram Temple if elected’; it is a classic case of a politician exploiting the religious sentiments of a particular community amid the election season to yield electoral dividends. Such irresponsible utterances are beneath the dignity of any leader, let alone a sitting PM. The Congress must raise the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI). It is now more important than ever to ensure that all political parties and leaders, including the BJP, comply with the code of conduct. No leader should be politicising a religious matter for votes.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Making all voices heard

The facility to vote from home provided by the Election Commission of India to those over the age of 85 years and the ones who are differently abled is welcome. Thanks to the initiative, my 95-year-old, ailing mother got to exercise her franchise. Whole teams of people from the district election office have been reaching out to such voters to make sure that their voices are heard. The ECI and government officials performing their duties during the peak of summer and reaching the doorsteps of elderly and specially abled people deserve kudos. This is a big win for Indian democracy.

Vinay Kumar Malhotra, Ambala Cantt

Chhetri’s retirement

Football legend Sunil Chhetri has announced his decision to hang up his boots at the age of 39. Understandably, the news has left millions of his admirers across the world heartbroken. He proved himself to be an incomparable player, a leader and a sportsman par excellence. Football enthusiasts have travelled miles to watch him play in person or stayed glued to TV screens for hours, just admiring his skills. He never let them down and always lived up to their hopes. He has done the country proud.

SPS Narang, Gurugram

