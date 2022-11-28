 Accountability missing : The Tribune India

Accountability missing



It is easier said than done that ‘Greed can’t be our creed’ (Nous Indica). The business houses, including the industry, have to cater to the ‘needs’ of the officialdom and various regulators. This complicity of vested interests drives the ubiquitous greed and hampers a fair investigation to dig out lapses and scandals. That which should be everybody’s business is nobody’s business — all authority, no accountability! The urgent need of the hour is that different regulators synergise, with intra- and inter-departmental controls under one roof, paving the way for dealing with the government as a single entity for the smooth operation of any business — a sine qua non to improve employment figures and the GDP.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Villains now heroes

Apropos of ‘Greed can’t be our creed’ (Nous Indica); the making and selling of spurious drugs in our country are not new phenomena. Popular Hindi movie Anari (1959), which was remade in Tamil as Pasamum Neesamum, dealt with this theme. However, in that film, the villain, unlike today’s real villains, was jailed. Of late, most villains of the day are enjoying blatant political patronage and have become worthy of being garlanded and praised. In such a sad scenario, can one hope of getting rid of this ‘creed’?

BALVINDER, CHANDIGARH

Power struggle

Refer to ‘Gehlot vs Pilot’; the power struggle between Gehlot and his bete noire Pilot does not augur well for the already weak political fortunes of the Congress. This assumes greater significance as Rahul Gandhi is set to enter the state as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul should have warned them against their street fighting. Kharge, the recently crowned party president, too, has failed to rein in both leaders. It would have far-reaching consequences for the party.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Encourage young leaders

Apropos of ‘Gehlot vs Pilot’; Gehlot’s outburst seems to have taken the acrimony and bitterness over the power tussle in Rajasthan to a point of no return. The Congress is in a Catch-22 situation, attempting a turnaround in its political fortunes through the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gehlot, an astute politician, should have been more discreet in the choice of words, accusation or time as Pilot, a young and dynamic face, is also not a pushover. Right moves could have been made to buy peace as the sterling role of Pilot as president in the Rajasthan Congress, ascending to power in 2018, can’t be wished away. Younger leadership has to be given space and charge sooner or later. Why can’t such grace and niceties be expected from senior leadership? Is the attachment to power too strong to have any room for such sentiments?

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), by mail

Japanese lesson

Apropos of ‘Japanese win hearts'; Japanese cleaning operations after every match are heartwarming. Instead of celebrating their victory or feeling dejected after the match, they turn to cleaning the place. Politeness and humility are their hallmark. Japanese conduct at the FIFA World Cup is a lesson for us to accord primacy to cleanliness.

AMARJEET MANN, Nangal

Women’s rightful place

Reference to ‘Curbing crime against women needs iron will’; a society that is unable to respect, protect and nurture its women loses its moral moorings and runs adrift. In Indian society, a woman occupies a vital and venerable place. The Vedas glorified her as the creator, one who gave life and worshipped her as a devi or goddess. At the same time, however, she found herself suppressed and subjugated in a patriarchal society. Serious efforts are needed to combat heinous crimes; and if it does occur, society must not further victimise the victim. Whenever something goes wrong, women are blamed for transgressing social norms, and thereby jeopardising their safety. We also need to stop the commodification of women.

DEVINA BADHWAR, ROHTAK

What’s the cause?

Reference to the article ‘Dread of conversions’; the motive behind the PIL is to avoid the real cause of conversions. We speak about more laws against conversions and terrorism, but never try to find out the real cause behind these things. The masses want the Constitution to prevail in the true spirit and as intended by the founding fathers. However, it has not happened since Independence. Every time we talk about more laws, we fail to think of ways to implement the existing ones.

Purshotam Kumar, Kurukshetra

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

