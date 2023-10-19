Acknowledge their rights

Apropos of ‘Same-sex marriages’; every queer and unusual occurrence in society captures public attention. Similarly, the issue of same-sex marriages has hogged the limelight. Society and the law primarily guarantee legal recognition to heterosexuality alone. The presence of individuals who identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender is a natural variation and should be met with acceptance. It is important to note that their characteristics are not always a result of their choices. Consequently, society should acknowledge their right to live with respect and dignity, affording them the same recognition as any other human, without discrimination.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Matter of commitment

Refer to ‘Same-sex marriages’; the apex court has appropriately placed the responsibility on the legislature regarding this contentious issue. It is crucial to understand that the court’s role is not to create laws but to interpret them. This issue poses a challenge to the long-established sacred institution of marriage. The younger generation is notably revolutionary in their approach to social norms and traditions, seeking to find their soulmates through these relationships. While same-sex marriages may appear fashionable and unconventional, they also come with their own set of challenges and disadvantages. Ultimately, it is a matter of maturity and commitment, or the lack thereof, which can either strengthen or weaken a relationship.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Nithari serial killings

The news of the Allahabad High Court acquitting domestic help Surendra Koli and his employer Moninder Singh Pandher, who had originally been sentenced to death in the 2006 Nithari serial killings cases, is deeply shocking for the entire nation. Even a life sentence feels insufficient in such horrific murder cases. Only those who have experienced such a tragedy can truly understand the pain suffered by the parents of these young victims. Courts are expected to deliver justice and should not be seen as providing relief to hardcore criminals.

Puneet Mehta, Patiala

Gandhi advocated equal rights

While unveiling the bust of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar highlighted the relevance of Gandhi in our times. Regrettably, a parallel narrative is emerging on social media in India that seeks to undermine his significant contribution to the cause of Independence. More concerning is the impression being propagated by vested interests that Gandhi played a dubious role in the Partition. He consistently advocated for a united nation where all individuals, regardless of their caste, creed or culture, enjoyed equal rights. However, he is now being portrayed in a derogatory light.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Drug addiction in Punjab

The Punjab Government appears to have appealed for divine intervention to address the issue of drug addiction. This situation represents a clear failure on the part of the government and law enforcement agencies to curb the drug trade, leaving them to explore alternative approaches. However, it is important to note that initiating prayers and religious interventions may not be a direct function of the government but can be led by the civil society with the government’s support. There is an urgent need for a tough stand against peddlers who supply drugs to the youth.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Observe traffic rules

Refer to ‘Making roads safer’; it is distressing to learn that there were more than six lakh casualties, including 1.68 lakh deaths, on our roads last year. The current situation indicates that significant improvements are necessary to reduce these fatalities. Highway engineers, automobile manufacturers, licensing authorities, training institutions, road users, and those responsible for implementing driving discipline must put in sincere efforts in this regard. On all highways, especially expressways, overspeeding and drunken driving must be avoided, traffic rules and safety norms should be strictly adhered to and the use of technological gadgets should be considered where staff is insufficient.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi