Act against Sikh separatists

Refer to ‘India-Canada friction’; tensions between the two countries have been simmering since Canadian PM Justin Trudeau raised questions last September about the alleged involvement of the Indian government in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Since then, Indian intelligence agencies have come under global scrutiny. So far, Canada has failed to present any evidence to back its claim that India was behind the murder of the Khalistani terrorist. But still, it is not wise for the BJP to brag about killing terrorists in their own home, as some countries may interpret it as a confession to the charge. Besides, it is concerning that Ottawa has shown disregard for New Delhi’s repeated pleas to not allow Sikh separatists and anti-India elements to flourish on Canadian soil.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

India-Canada ties worsening

The Justin Trudeau-led government has apparently allowed Khalistan supporters to engage in anti-India activities on Canadian soil for quite some time now. The separatist elements there have been openly celebrating the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi and chanting anti-India slogans at public events. Trudeau recently attended an event where pro-Khalistan slogans were raised. The Canadian PM must not defend this in the name of freedom of speech. The proximity between the Trudeau administration and Khalistani sympathisers does not bode well for the India-Canada ties.

Bal Govind, Noida

Change diet to tackle health crisis

Refer to the editorial ‘India’s dietary crisis’; there is an urgent need to boost the consumption of healthy food among people. It is true that packaged snacks have ushered in a culture of convenience. However, it is important to be mindful of the health implications of consuming such unhealthy items. Traditional Indian meals — green vegetables, fruits and homemade delicacies — are rich in nutrients. A change in diet is a must to tackle the health crisis. Besides, it is important for people to incorporate some physical activity into their lives to mitigate the health issues arising from harmful dietary habits. Promoting home-cooked meals and integrating nutritional education into school curricula are vital steps towards fostering a healthier lifestyle.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Raise health-conscious children

It is not shocking that India is facing a health crisis, with 56.4 per cent of the total disease burden attributed to unhealthy dietary practices. Citizens must wake up and try to avoid consuming fast food and packaged snacks, which might be easily available and affordable but have an adverse impact on the consumer’s health. The government must come up with an initiative to deal with the crisis. Including nutritional programmes in school curricula will encourage children and teenagers to become health-conscious from an early age.

Deepak Kumar, Mukerian

Accountability of manufacturers

Refer to the editorial ‘Vaccine withdrawal’; pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca’s recent admission about its Covid vaccine causing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) in some cases came as a shock to the world, and especially to India. After all, most eligible adults in our country had received this vaccine, which is known as Covishield. More than 175 crore doses of Covishield were administered here without most people even knowing the risks associated with the jab. It is possible that the drug firm was already aware of the serious risk when the development of the vaccine was still under way. Now it remains to be seen if the manufacturers will be held accountable.

Haridasan Rajan, Kozhikode (Kerala)

Relief for vax injuries crucial

Apropos of the editorial ‘Vaccine withdrawal’; UK-based pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca’s decision to withdraw its Covid-19 vaccine, which can cause TTS, is a step in the right direction. The demand for compensation for those who suffered serious adverse events and for the kin of those who died as a result of inoculation is valid. It will be a crucial move towards acknowledging and addressing the harm caused by the vaccine. It is imperative to prioritise the safety of patients and vaccine recipients and conduct a thorough probe to hold vaccine makers and regulatory bodies accountable.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

