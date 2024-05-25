Agnipath scheme ill-conceived

Apropos of ‘Reviewing Agnipath’; the scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces is ill-conceived. Four years of service cannot generate the comradeship and a feeling of sacrifice for the nation in the minds of Agniveers. Pay, perks, retirement benefits and status are some aspects of the matter that need to be looked into. It is concerning that 75 per cent of the recruits will be left vulnerable to exploitation at the hands of big corporates once their service ends. Such a significant scheme that has ramifications for national security must not be implemented in haste.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Opportunities await Agniveers

With reference to the editorial ‘Reviewing Agnipath’; the aim of the scheme is to keep the security forces young and sturdy. After their professional training, the Agniveers will be able to handle complex situations in conflict and cyber security and tackle various other threats. Their technological know-how and the experience of serving in the armed forces will help the Agniveers develop skills to become entrepreneurs. Vast opportunities await them in public sector units and the corporate sector. They can also pursue a career in the civil services or some other field.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Fix justice delivery system

The Pune car crash that claimed two lives throws the spotlight on the broken justice delivery system in the country. It is obvious that if it were not for public outrage over the grant of bail to the teen, the course of the case could have been very different. It is worth noting that the cops took the accused teenager’s blood sample only around eight hours after the incident, even though the alcohol level in the blood gets diluted with time. The 17-year-old should be tried as an adult for his reckless act. His parents should also be held accountable for neglect on their part.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Safety norms go for a toss

The blast at the chemical factory in Thane is reminiscent of the Bhopal gas tragedy. The mishap is a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to the relevant safety norms. The kin of the deceased and those who sustained injuries in the explosion must receive adequate compensation. Industrialists need to start prioritising the safety of their workers and the local residents. A thorough investigation should be conducted, and those behind the lapse must be held accountable. This tragedy should prompt the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure strict enforcement of safety regulations at factories, regular safety audits, proper maintenance of equipment and adequate measures to deal with such emergencies.

Nitika, Chandigarh

Double standards of parties

Apropos of the article ‘Political parties pay lip service to women’s safety’; Indian society is patriarchal. Gender-based discrimination is widespread in the country. Despite a lot of progress, women continue to face the threat of violence and sexual harassment. Political parties that are supposed to protect women’s rights and ensure their empowerment have failed in their duty. The double standards of political parties towards women’s issues have become obvious. There ought to be zero tolerance to crimes against women. Political leaders must reaffirm their commitment to the upliftment of women and ensure that they live with honour and dignity. A change in mindset is the need of the hour.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Hike stipend of medicos

Most MBBS students in Punjab pay lakhs of rupees as tuition fees and study day and night to become doctors. They also work as interns for a whole year and often have to toil for 12 hours a day, looking after the patients. Yet, most of them just get paid a paltry monthly stipend of around Rs 15,000. Capable doctors are the foundation of the health system. While the state government has invested crores of rupees for the setting up of mohalla clinics and to provide residents with free medicines, the concerns of these young doctors remain unaddressed. These medical students must get paid a respectable stipend.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

