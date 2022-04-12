All for free

Refer to ‘Booster shot for adults’; why should we, the pizza-eating class, not shell out Rs 250 for a shot for our own benefit? In fact, we must subsidise vaccination for the poor citizenry, wherein this affirmative action is indeed justified. The tendency to offer blanket freebies is the malaise of the Indian economy. In the long run, this ‘gratis culture’ is unsustainable.

Akshay Koul, Patiala

Lesson in disharmony

Refer to ‘JNU students clash...’; educational institutions are ideals for a society. Intolerance towards each other’s faith here is a mirror of how the same rules apply to society, often leading to communal violence and fanaticism. The temples of learning must inscribe in the hearts of the youth values of love and harmony. Such incidents at the JNU are not only ironic but also question our nation’s future. In a diverse country, peaceful coexistence is a pre-requisite for growth.

Navreet Kaur, by mail

Being intolerant

Apropos of ‘JNU student clash over non-veg food’, the Constitution of India provides all kinds of liberties to its citizens. What one person is eating should not be a matter of concern for others. This incident is part of a larger picture of the growing intolerance in society. Respect for different cultural preferences and personal views has always been a basic feature of Indian society. Rather than concentrating on these non-issues, the youth should focus on enhancing their skills and personality so as to be employable in future.

Prateek Bansal, by mail

Bridge collapse

The collapse of bridges in Ladakh and Nagpur is unfortunate and a matter of concern. Apart from the loss of lives, such happenings give a jolt to the economy and question the technical competence of the nation before the entire world, in spite of having the best talent from renowned institutes. Bridges are the lifeline to our prosperity and defence and need the utmost care.

RS Kishtwaria, Palampur

May go Sri Lanka way

The ongoing financial crisis in Sri Lanka has raised an alarm for various Indian states that have preferred to distribute freebies to voters, in spite of the severe financial crunch and huge loans for their political mileage. Various Indian political parties are putting unnecessary burden on the people by providing needless freebies to the people, in spite of their financial positions. The loan amount of some Indian states is much more than the total loan of the Sri Lankan government, but still, they are continuing with unwanted subsidy benefits. The Supreme Court and the Reserve Bank of India must interfere and save the country from future financial emergency.

Navneet Seth, Dhuri

Public welfare

Refer to ‘NDA has spent more on infra, social sector than UPA, says FM’; it is the duty of the Centre, whosoever is in power, to look after the interests of the public. Earnings and spending are according to the prevailing circumstances that change from time to time. It is of no use to make it about NDA vs UPA. Emphasis should be on the development and welfare of the people, like providing good healthcare, quality education, creating employment opportunities, controlling sky-rocketing prices and the burgeoning population, checking substance abuse and women safety. Eliminating poverty from the country should be priority agenda, for which all parties should join hands.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Only a number

Reference to the middle ‘One is never too old’; it is a fact that age is just a number and a state of mind. If you are young at heart, you can never grow old. Life is too short to be lived in numbers and it is never too late to live life to the fullest. Let go off the worries related to ageing, and set out to explore the bounties that life offers and enjoy the feast of life with each passing year. On ageing, Gabriel Garcia Marquez observed, ‘Age has no reality except in the physical world. The essence of a human being is resistant to the passage of time. Our inner lives are eternal, which is to say that our spirits remain as youthful and vigorous as when we were in full bloom.’

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

Forever young

‘One is never too old’ reminded me of an incident that happened in my family several years ago. When my sister delivered a baby, my mother told my father, who was in his fifties, that he had become a proud grandfather. He responded, ‘You could have said Rani (my sister’s name) is blessed with a daughter or has become a proud mother!’ We all had a hearty laugh! The fact is that everybody is young at heart and all want to grow old slowly till 30 years, and remain there forever!

C Ghanshyam, Visakhapatnam

