All in the name of power



Apropos of ‘Political hypocrisy vs social idealism’ (Nous Indica); one agrees with the author that CM Nitish Kumar’s grand idea may face challenges in Bihar itself when it comes to representation. It would be naive to expect Nitish to resign to make way for the most ‘qualified’ candidate, as determined by the survey’s results. Even more worrisome is the stand of the Congress, considering its questionable track record in this regard. How can INDIA, the bloc of Opposition parties, be permitted to engage in divisive caste-based politics under the guise of the Bihar survey?

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Nitish’s caste survey

Refer to ‘Political hypocrisy vs social idealism’ (Nous Indica); with the elections to five state Assemblies on the horizon and the General Election scheduled for next year, both the ruling and Opposition parties are making concerted efforts to woo voters. Nitish Kumar, along with his deputy, is actively using caste-based strategies. The author rightly highlights that the caste survey can serve as a political tool only if Nitish resigns and hands over the leadership of his government to a member of an extremely backward caste or a Yadav. Undoubtedly, it’s a risky move, but it may be deemed essential.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Remarkable achievement

India crossed the remarkable milestone of 100 medals at the Asian Games, a testament to the power of dreams, dedication and teamwork among our athletes. India’s performance in the Asian Games demonstrates that with political determination and the collective efforts of our athletes, anything is achievable. This reflects the genuine hard work of our players who are winning medals on the international stage and making our country proud. The credit goes to the Government of India for taking initiatives to encourage youngsters to pursue sports as a career. May this superb achievement serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Tremendous victory

The Indian men’s hockey team recorded a tremendous victory in the Asian Games at Hangzhou. Team India not only defeated defending champions Japan 5-1 to win the gold medal but also secured a spot in next year’s Paris Olympics. All medal winners serve as an inspiration for young athletes who are preparing for competitions like the Olympics. New India is building a powerful global image, not only in space technology, where ISRO set a benchmark with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole, but also in the field of sports.

Deepak Kumar, Purana Shalla

Stress among military personnel

Apropos of ‘Rajouri firing’; armed forces personnel endure mental stress, not only due to their demanding tasks and living conditions, but also because of the highly competitive environments within the forces. The prospect of missing out on career advancement opportunities creates tensions. Short-service officers and Agniveers are concerned about their employment prospects, while regular soldiers are frustrated at being passed over for promotions. Course correction is undoubtedly needed. Implementing an accessible grievance redressal mechanism would help alleviate stress. Providing career avenues to Agniveers and short-service officers would also make a big difference.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Dismal state of education

Refer to ‘Poor state of colleges’; education is a subject that can’t be taken lightly. It deserves seriousness and dedication from all stakeholders. Often, colleges are established without necessary infrastructure and sufficient teaching staff. It’s distressing that the Himachal college in question is being run from a private building without adequate faculty. This is a mockery of the education system and a cruel joke on the student community. The fact that 90 per cent of the students flunked the exams speaks volumes about the dismal state of education. This is tantamount to jeopardising their careers.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

