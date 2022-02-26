Allowance for cows

Reference to ‘Stray cattle as poll issue’; generating income from dung will not put an end to stray cattle menace, as the amount from the sale of dung will not be sufficient to feed the cattle by owners. On humanitarian considerations, owners of such animals must feed them for the rest of their life as a gratitude for their service of providing revenue for many years from the sale of milk. But unfortunately, economics have overtaken humanitarian obligations. Maintenance allowance can be given to the owners for such animals. But proper implementation and monitoring of such a scheme is required to prevent misuse.

O Prasada Rao, by mail

Hard call for India

While Ukraine is caught between the renewed Cold War between Russia and the West, we need to be prepared for the impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the second largest exporter of oil. We need to take proactive steps to tackle oil inflation. India needs to preserve its strategic autonomy, but at the same time, we must not annoy our all-weather friend. It should be our priority to provide support to the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Jashandeep S Kang, Chandigarh

Reckless invasion

Refer to ‘137 civilians and soldiers killed, says Ukraine’; one feels sorry for Ukraine, whose President has rightly called the victims ‘heroes’. The Russian forces are attacking not only Ukraine’s military installations and naval ports, but also civilian areas. Putin has taken recourse to such a mindless and inhuman act of invading a weak nation by making it a prestige issue. What will Putin carry with him when he leaves for his heavenly abode? Nothing!

Kumar Gupt, New Delhi

Expedite evacuation

We should ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine. The stranded Indians in Ukraine must be helped in every possible way to return to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s telephonic interaction with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, expressing his serious concerns about their safe evacuation is a sensible move. Those who don’t have enough money to pay the airfare for their return journey to India should be provided with timely economic assistance. The parents of these students are spending sleepless nights as the situation is tense and unpredictable.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Exploitation of police

Apropos of ‘Forced to the wall’, the police force has been politicised, ruined and degenerated by the continuous pressure and interference by successive governments at the Centre and states. The recent transfers and appointments of DGP and other police officers in Punjab before elections also reveal how the force is exploited for political gains. The row between the CM and Home Minister of Haryana to appoint and assess senior police officers in the state is not hidden from the public. The use of the ED, CBI and other security agencies against opposition party leaders, especially before elections, by the Centre further endorses this dark truth. Politicians have not only exploited the police force, but also have started interference in the working of the judiciary and the armed forces. Let the three pillars of democracy function independently, in a justifiable manner.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

End of Ayushman in Punjab

Refer to ‘Curtains on Ayushman plan’; the flagship health mission scheme, entitled to cover the economical poor beneficiaries, has met with a sorry end in the state. The insurance firm suffered losses due to huge claims made by private empanelled hospitals that had been in the news for the wrong reasons, claiming crores via ‘illegal’ means. It is the failure of the Punjab Government and the state health department that they could not curb the financial malpractices indulged in by hospitals.

Vikram vinayak, Amritsar

Ghunghat not by choice

The middle ‘Hijab and Urdu poetry’ was a lovely tribute to the great Urdu poets, who penned their thoughts around the hijab or naqab. But the problem is that most of such shayari is by men. No woman writer could write paeans for hijab, naqab or ghunghat because they could well understand the pain of losing or restricting basic human freedom. The veil is fundamentally a patriarchal concept, keeping in mind only the pleasures of man while treating the woman as his property. No modern woman can willingly choose to be in a veil.

Arun Bala, Bathinda

