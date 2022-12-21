Ambiguity on China

Refer to ‘Relations with China not normal, says EAM’; when the government’s stand on China is questioned, it accuses the Opposition of criticising jawans and the Army. The government criticises the jawans when they demand their legitimate OROP right. It allows a lathicharge on veteran soldiers peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar. The court allowed pension to disabled soldiers, but the government has challenged such cases. All this is insulting to the soldiers. When Jaishankar says ‘relations with China not normal’, why is PM Modi hesitant to discuss the issue in Parliament? Our import trade with China is increasing even when the same goods can be imported from other countries. Why this ‘most-favoured status’ to China? Why the import from China is not done in rupees?

Capt Amar Jeet Kumar (Retd), Kharar

Reservation rights

Refer to ‘SC, ST officers denied promotion on fake charges: Parl panel’; it is a shocking revelation which needs to be looked into so that those sitting at the helm are suitably punished. The parliamentary panel is expected to take an initiative to prevent excessive privatisation of PSU banks, insurance companies, etc., that might take away or minimise the reservation facility. MPs belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories are expected to come together, irrespective of their party affiliation, to prevail upon the Centre to stop the privatisation of PSUs, Railways, airports and ports, etc., in the interest of the reserved class which constitutes a very large percentage of the population.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

International flights

Apropos of ‘Flyer rush, demand for more int’l flights grows’; there are about a million Punjabis in Canada, accounting for roughly 3 per cent of the country’s population. Thousands of Punjabis travel to Punjab frequently to meet their family. However, currently, there are no direct flights between Canada and Amritsar and passengers need to undertake multiple stops, making the journey unnecessarily long and arduous. The only option for travellers is to wait up to seven hours for a connecting flight or take an eight-to-10-hour road trip. In the past, on a number of occasions, it was announced by both the Indian and Canadian governments to start direct flights, but in vain. The direct flights will go a long way in mitigating the ordeal of a long journey. It will also reduce the unprecedented rush at the IGI airport, New Delhi.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Policy for senior citizens

Apropos of ‘Rewarding non-performers’ (Nous Indica); there are several government employees who are not corrupt. We face corruption in every field, but a large number of people do their duty honestly. Pension provision should also be for the private sector. Prices are too high and there are medical expenses. Pension for politicians is non-taxable. A government employee gets salary for 10 months, the rest is deducted as tax. Even the GPF is taxable. All employees are not clerks, and certainly not corrupt. If the government can’t afford to pay pension, let it frame a policy for senior citizens, wherein the government will look after the elderly post retirement and bear their medical expenses.

Saroj Banyal, Hamirpur

NPS flawed, unacceptable

The article ‘Rewarding non-performers’ has come down hammers and tongs on the concept of pension and justified its criticism of the OPS while tarring all government and public sector employees with the same brush of corruption. Pension is accepted the world over as the payment for the ‘past services rendered.’It is a deferred wage. The silent network of corruption is embedded in the system, both public and private, but this evil needs strong administrative measures and not denial of pension to retired employees ipso facto. The new pension scheme is not only ridden with uncertainty of payment of a fixed amount of pension, but family pension, GPF, medical facilities, etc., are also denied to the pensioners. It is flawed and unacceptable. And as such, ways have to be found to pay pension for the care of the elderly pensioners at a time when they have to fend for themselves since the family support system has weakened these days.

Prem Singh Dahiya, Rohtak

Toll plaza contracts

Reference to ‘Punjab CM checkmates farmers’; Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered the removal of the toll barrier at Lachowal on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road as the contract had expired. The Punjab Government should display the expiry date of contracts of each toll plaza. Every traveller is disappointed to see the board which reads, ‘toll plaza ahead’. Mentioning the contract expiry date will help somewhat.

Prit Pal Singh, by mail

