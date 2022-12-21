 Ambiguity on China : The Tribune India

Ambiguity on China



Refer to ‘Relations with China not normal, says EAM’; when the government’s stand on China is questioned, it accuses the Opposition of criticising jawans and the Army. The government criticises the jawans when they demand their legitimate OROP right. It allows a lathicharge on veteran soldiers peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar. The court allowed pension to disabled soldiers, but the government has challenged such cases. All this is insulting to the soldiers. When Jaishankar says ‘relations with China not normal’, why is PM Modi hesitant to discuss the issue in Parliament? Our import trade with China is increasing even when the same goods can be imported from other countries. Why this ‘most-favoured status’ to China? Why the import from China is not done in rupees?

Capt Amar Jeet Kumar (Retd), Kharar

Reservation rights

Refer to ‘SC, ST officers denied promotion on fake charges: Parl panel’; it is a shocking revelation which needs to be looked into so that those sitting at the helm are suitably punished. The parliamentary panel is expected to take an initiative to prevent excessive privatisation of PSU banks, insurance companies, etc., that might take away or minimise the reservation facility. MPs belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories are expected to come together, irrespective of their party affiliation, to prevail upon the Centre to stop the privatisation of PSUs, Railways, airports and ports, etc., in the interest of the reserved class which constitutes a very large percentage of the population.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

International flights

Apropos of ‘Flyer rush, demand for more int’l flights grows’; there are about a million Punjabis in Canada, accounting for roughly 3 per cent of the country’s population. Thousands of Punjabis travel to Punjab frequently to meet their family. However, currently, there are no direct flights between Canada and Amritsar and passengers need to undertake multiple stops, making the journey unnecessarily long and arduous. The only option for travellers is to wait up to seven hours for a connecting flight or take an eight-to-10-hour road trip. In the past, on a number of occasions, it was announced by both the Indian and Canadian governments to start direct flights, but in vain. The direct flights will go a long way in mitigating the ordeal of a long journey. It will also reduce the unprecedented rush at the IGI airport, New Delhi.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Policy for senior citizens

Apropos of ‘Rewarding non-performers’ (Nous Indica); there are several government employees who are not corrupt. We face corruption in every field, but a large number of people do their duty honestly. Pension provision should also be for the private sector. Prices are too high and there are medical expenses. Pension for politicians is non-taxable. A government employee gets salary for 10 months, the rest is deducted as tax. Even the GPF is taxable. All employees are not clerks, and certainly not corrupt. If the government can’t afford to pay pension, let it frame a policy for senior citizens, wherein the government will look after the elderly post retirement and bear their medical expenses.

Saroj Banyal, Hamirpur

NPS flawed, unacceptable

The article ‘Rewarding non-performers’ has come down hammers and tongs on the concept of pension and justified its criticism of the OPS while tarring all government and public sector employees with the same brush of corruption. Pension is accepted the world over as the payment for the ‘past services rendered.’It is a deferred wage. The silent network of corruption is embedded in the system, both public and private, but this evil needs strong administrative measures and not denial of pension to retired employees ipso facto. The new pension scheme is not only ridden with uncertainty of payment of a fixed amount of pension, but family pension, GPF, medical facilities, etc., are also denied to the pensioners. It is flawed and unacceptable. And as such, ways have to be found to pay pension for the care of the elderly pensioners at a time when they have to fend for themselves since the family support system has weakened these days.

Prem Singh Dahiya, Rohtak

Toll plaza contracts

Reference to ‘Punjab CM checkmates farmers’; Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered the removal of the toll barrier at Lachowal on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road as the contract had expired. The Punjab Government should display the expiry date of contracts of each toll plaza. Every traveller is disappointed to see the board which reads, ‘toll plaza ahead’. Mentioning the contract expiry date will help somewhat.

Prit Pal Singh, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

2
Punjab

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

3
Punjab

Just 9 international flights a week from Chandigarh, 33 from Amritsar

4
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

5
Punjab

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

6
Diaspora

30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab's Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada

7
Punjab

Sangat Singh Gilzian sent back from IGI Airport

8
Jalandhar

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

9
Punjab

Income Tax raids at Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal, Ranjit Bawa's homes

10
Delhi

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Don't Miss

View All
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

Top News

With Covid cases rising in US and China, Centre asks states to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer varia...

Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents in UP, Haryana

Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents in UP, Haryana

Flight operations unaffected in national capital; possibilit...

Kharge’s ‘dog’ remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha

Kharge's 'dog' remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha

Congess president said while Congress stood for the country ...

Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end ‘illegal’ stir

Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end 'illegal' stir

Villagers under banner of Sanjha Morcha Zira demanding the p...

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing...


Cities

View All

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Tree chopped off on Golden Avenue road

Commercialisation leads to traffic congestion

Mesh of wires too close for comfort in residential colonies

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

Chandigarh Housing Board allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

Con men in khaki strike twice, dupe two elderly women of jewellery in Chandigarh

Now, pay via QR code at PGI OPD counters

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

Man, woman found dead in Gurugram club

‘It is people’s fight now’: Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

Union minister meets demolition-hit

Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

Blast at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Blast at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Rs 34.47 cr for focal point roads

Four nabbed, 90 mobiles recovered

70 gm of heroin seized from 2 snatchers: Cops

Dense fog, non-functional traffic lights lead to chaos

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Non-operational street lights pose problems for commuters in Patiala

Kids, elderly advised to stay indoor in Patiala district

2 land in police net with 10 stolen bikes in Patiala

Disability certificates to be reverified, staff miffed