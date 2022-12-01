 Apology accepted : The Tribune India

Apology accepted



Apropos of ‘Kashmir Files row’; it is said that ‘Truth without love is brutality and love without truth is hypocrisy’. Truth may be stated bluntly at the cost of ruffling feathers, or gently without offending anyone. The jury head may be well within his rights to criticise the film on its content or on technical grounds. Even so, to call it ‘a propaganda and a vulgar movie’ is to go overboard, especially considering the close relations between India and Israel and the terrible persecution suffered by the Kashmiri Pandits. Further, unlike the Jews, who have been historically persecuted in many parts of the world, but now live with dignity in Israel, the Pandits are persecuted in their own country! Without a deep understanding of the sensitivity involved in the issue, it is unfortunate for Lapid to issue such a statement. However, considering the quick apology by the Israeli envoy, the issue may be treated as closed.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Entitled to opinion

Reference to ‘Kashmir Files row’; Israeli writer-director Nadav Lapid was speaking about The Kashmir Files as a film critic and he is entitled to have his own opinion which may not suit the filmmaker. Since Kashmir genocide is a sensitive issue, his remarks have snowballed into a big controversy. But India-Israel bilateral relations are not so weak that an Israeli filmmaker’s remark would alter the status. Nowadays, moviegoers know which film is good or bad, they make a smart decision.

Bal Govind, Noida

Sensitive issue

Apropos of ‘Am ashamed, want to apologise: Israel envoy on Kashmir Files row’ and ‘KPs protest Israeli filmmaker Lapid’s remark, seek apology’; these reports show two faces of public discourse: political expediency and public expectancy. Filmmaker Lapid is known for his statement that he made about his 2019 film Synonyms. He had said his filmmaking was an antidote to the propaganda system that made Israelis blind. However, as the Kashmiri Pandits’ plight is a very sensitive issue, the reaction on our part is understandable. The Israel envoy’s apology will go a long way in assuaging the feelings of Kashmiri Pandits.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Rift unfortunate

Refer to ‘Adhere to law for appointment of judges: SC takes exception to Rijiju’s statement’; the rift between the judiciary and executive over the appointment of judges is unfortunate. Both should stick to their designated domains. Some experts opine that the Collegium system amounts to ‘judges appointing judges’. No such system is prevalent in other countries. In the US, judges are appointed after receiving confirmation of the Senate, and in the UK, a judicial commission recommends names in consultation with senior politicians and judges across the country. Flaws, if any, in our system for appointing judges should be rectified. Neither judiciary nor executive should adopt a ‘self-righteous’ attitude and be open to suggestions to improve the system.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Grassroots innovations

Reference to ‘Linking grassroots innovators, tech systems’; it is necessary to have a connect between innovation and industry. We often come across news reports on young innovators having revolutionary ideas. However, many of these do not see the light of day. Such presentations should be done in the presence of representatives of industries and startups. The organisers of science fairs should ensure that in addition to the innovators, potential users of their innovations are also invited. This should be done on the same lines as ‘lab to land’ approach is adopted in case of agricultural research.

Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana

Sustainable pension

While all political parties are vying with one another for restoring the Old Pension Scheme, obviously for political reasons, government employees are clamouring for it despite enjoying decent salary plus periodical index-linked hike (DA) and other fringe benefits (‘Retracing steps on pension’). It is important to spread awareness about financial profligacy on this count. Apart from this, reforms are needed in the New Pension Scheme to make it more attractive and sustainable for pensioners.

Arvind Pande, Paonta Sahib

Legal document

Apropos of ‘Constitution was a product of freedom struggle’; the Constitution is a legal document having a legal sanctity. It sets out the framework and the principal functions of the organs of the government, and declares the principles governing the operation of those organs. Like every other Constitution, the Indian Constitution also seeks to establish the fundamental organs of the government and administration, lays down their structure, composition, powers and principal functions, defines the inter-relationship of one organ with another and regulates the relationship between the citizen and the State.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

