Appoint judges on priority

Reference to ‘Constitution Bench’; the new CJI’s decision to revive the Constitution Bench for the better interpretation of the Constitution is a progressive step. However, since the ultimate goal of the judiciary is to provide prompt justice to people, the CJI should stress upon the need to get all vacancies of judges filled in various courts to dispose of the over four crore pending cases across the country. This will give a relief to millions of people who have been waiting for justice for decades.

CS MANN,UNA

Tata’s investment

Refer to ‘Tata Steel unit in Punjab’; gains to the state economy will not be restricted to the initial investment of Rs 2,600 crore, but will also lead to the development of supply chain units, employment, additional revenue generation and enhancing business confidence. Economic development in the state has been skewed and the growth of the industrial and services sectors, as witnessed in other progressive states in the past three decades, has remained elusive in Punjab. The proposed unit can be an important step in reversing the trend. The government should accord all regulatory clearances in an efficient and time-bound manner. But the steel industry is a major source of environment pollution. It is hoped that the government, after shifting the proposed textile park from Mattewara forest land, would have ensured the use of eco-friendly technology by the proposed unit.

KB Singh, Ludhiana

Congress needs reforms

Apropos of ‘Congress to elect its chief’, it is too late an exercise as the party’s graph is falling. As more and more party loyalists are leaving, the party is crumbling like a house of cards. With ad hoc leadership, it cannot lead the masses to face the existential crisis amid desertion by top functionaries. The party needs an infusion of young blood and dedicated cadres to give a new lease of life to the organisation which is lying in a dormant state. The Congress should shun sycophants and go for real-time reforms.

Anil vinayak, Amritsar

Mess of their making

Refer to ‘Congress to elect its chief’ and the plan to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra; the party must introspect first. The Gandhis seem to be staying away from the chaos which they have created by sidelining so many leaders over a long period. Now, it is their duty to take moral responsibility for what has happened and streamline the party’s organisation at the ground level, which can help revive it.

RS Kishtwaria, Palampur

Why re-employment?

The news regarding the re-employment of retired patwaris up to 67 years of age has come as a surprise and irks the common man. At a time when there is rampant unemployment in the state, what made the government consider such a step? There is a no dearth of commerce and agriculture graduates who can be easily and immediately recruited due to digitisation. The government must reconsider its decision.

Mohinder Singh Nanda, Patiala

Medical paradox

The Punjab Government has announced the opening of 16 medical colleges in the state over the next five years, but at the same time, the state does not have a Medical Education Secretary and the post of VC in the medical university is lying vacant. More surprisingly, 19 specialists/super-specialists in government-run medical colleges have either left or are on the verge of resigning. The situation is contradictory. Mere announcement by the government won’t deliver anything; it should work earnestly to achieve the desired targets.

Naresh Johar, Amritsar

‘Attack’ on corruption

The government and media are thumping their chest on the demolition of the Noida twin towers, the construction of which required 51 approvals. The same happens for opening a hotel or setting up a factory. Unless babudom is reined in, this will keep happening. When the government’s vigilance increases, the cost of bribery increases, considering the increased risk. It is a deep-rooted malaise which starts from politicians who spend crores on elections, with the hope that they will recover much more after winning. We already have a crippled economy and can’t afford such a symbolic attack on corruption, which in any case is going to raise its ugly head in some other form.

YASH KHETARPAL, PANCHKULA

Demolition unjustified

The demolition of the twin towers is unjustified. The major reason was the violation of the minimum distance between the two structures. There are a large number of illegal structures throughout the country, but they are not razed. The recent demolition has made sheer wastage of resources worth crores, besides causing ecological damage. If the towers were not safe for residential purpose, they could have been used for storage.

Navneet Seth, Dhuri

