Article 370 fuelled secessionism

Apropos of ‘The moral context of Article 370’ (Nous Indica); the writeup underlines how the Kashmir pot was kept boiling by vested interests since 1947. The situation worsened when the regional satraps dashed the hopes of the youth to join politics. Now, since the shield of Article 370, under which the secessionists were waging a war against the nation, has been demolished for good, India needs to be more proactive. Those sponsoring terrorism from across the Line of Control should be warned of dire consequences. A strong message should also be sent out to the gullible local residents of Kashmir.

Col Sajjan kundu (retd), Hisar

Kashmir’s historical shifts

‘The moral context of Article 370’ examines the Kashmir issue from historical and contemporary perspectives. It delves into the transformation of prominent figures like Sheikh Abdullah, emphasising the need to pinpoint the factors behind such changes. Similarly, the transformation of a staunch Congressman, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, prompts reflection among secular individuals in India, encouraging them to avoid this path so as to ensure better outcomes in 21st-century India. Allowing new values in sync with our times to prevail is crucial for fostering a better polity, economy and society in India, which has endured fanatic religiosity.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Action too stern

Refer to ‘Suspension of MPs’; the BJP government appears to have become so sensitive that it suspends Opposition MPs at the drop of a hat. Having different yardsticks for dealing with members of the ruling dispensation and the Opposition is a blot on democracy. The law is the same for all. Any discrimination on this account would only violate our Constitution. The Opposition MPs had rightly demanded a statement from the Home Minister as the matter related to the security breach of the Parliament building, endangering the lives of all parliamentarians. Had the Home Minister given a statement in this regard in the House, important proceedings of Parliament would not have been hampered.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Decline in values

Apropos of ‘Karnataka horror’; when the Nirbhaya incident occurred in 2012, the entire country stood united against the heinous crime. Consequently, laws were made more stringent, and everyone hoped that crimes against women would cease. However, crimes against women continue to occur in various states; this is a matter of grave concern. The Karnataka incident has shaken the conscience of every sensible citizen of the country. It indicates that people have no fear of the law. This also reflects the decline in values in society.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Atrocities against women

The recurrence of public atrocities against women in this day and age highlights the existing challenges in our society, underscoring the urgent need for progress and change. Those witnessing such crimes must strive to effect change. Instead of being mere onlookers, everyone should be mindful and proactively prevent such mishaps by advocating for strict measures, promptly reporting incidents to the authorities, and demanding stringent actions against wrongdoers. The next time such an incident occurs, one should be wary of understanding its gravity and act on it as soon as possible.

Shaswat Jena, Ghaziabad

COP28 outcomes

Refer to ‘Fossil fuels on climate agenda a step forward’; at the COP28 summit, the call for countries to contribute to transitioning away from fossil fuels is a welcome and positive step. The declaration at the Dubai meet has also urged countries to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030. However, COP28 has not presented a roadmap to achieve this ambitious target. These incremental steps toward clean energy may help sustain the Paris pact, and there is genuine progress in renewables today. However, the economic imperative of fossil fuel use remains strong.

Mona Singh, Amritsar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Article 370 #Kashmir