 Article 370 fuelled secessionism : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Letters
  • Article 370 fuelled secessionism

Article 370 fuelled secessionism



Apropos of ‘The moral context of Article 370’ (Nous Indica); the writeup underlines how the Kashmir pot was kept boiling by vested interests since 1947. The situation worsened when the regional satraps dashed the hopes of the youth to join politics. Now, since the shield of Article 370, under which the secessionists were waging a war against the nation, has been demolished for good, India needs to be more proactive. Those sponsoring terrorism from across the Line of Control should be warned of dire consequences. A strong message should also be sent out to the gullible local residents of Kashmir.

Col Sajjan kundu (retd), Hisar

Kashmir’s historical shifts

‘The moral context of Article 370’ examines the Kashmir issue from historical and contemporary perspectives. It delves into the transformation of prominent figures like Sheikh Abdullah, emphasising the need to pinpoint the factors behind such changes. Similarly, the transformation of a staunch Congressman, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, prompts reflection among secular individuals in India, encouraging them to avoid this path so as to ensure better outcomes in 21st-century India. Allowing new values in sync with our times to prevail is crucial for fostering a better polity, economy and society in India, which has endured fanatic religiosity.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Action too stern

Refer to ‘Suspension of MPs’; the BJP government appears to have become so sensitive that it suspends Opposition MPs at the drop of a hat. Having different yardsticks for dealing with members of the ruling dispensation and the Opposition is a blot on democracy. The law is the same for all. Any discrimination on this account would only violate our Constitution. The Opposition MPs had rightly demanded a statement from the Home Minister as the matter related to the security breach of the Parliament building, endangering the lives of all parliamentarians. Had the Home Minister given a statement in this regard in the House, important proceedings of Parliament would not have been hampered.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Decline in values

Apropos of ‘Karnataka horror’; when the Nirbhaya incident occurred in 2012, the entire country stood united against the heinous crime. Consequently, laws were made more stringent, and everyone hoped that crimes against women would cease. However, crimes against women continue to occur in various states; this is a matter of grave concern. The Karnataka incident has shaken the conscience of every sensible citizen of the country. It indicates that people have no fear of the law. This also reflects the decline in values in society.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Atrocities against women

The recurrence of public atrocities against women in this day and age highlights the existing challenges in our society, underscoring the urgent need for progress and change. Those witnessing such crimes must strive to effect change. Instead of being mere onlookers, everyone should be mindful and proactively prevent such mishaps by advocating for strict measures, promptly reporting incidents to the authorities, and demanding stringent actions against wrongdoers. The next time such an incident occurs, one should be wary of understanding its gravity and act on it as soon as possible.

Shaswat Jena, Ghaziabad

COP28 outcomes

Refer to ‘Fossil fuels on climate agenda a step forward’; at the COP28 summit, the call for countries to contribute to transitioning away from fossil fuels is a welcome and positive step. The declaration at the Dubai meet has also urged countries to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030. However, COP28 has not presented a roadmap to achieve this ambitious target. These incremental steps toward clean energy may help sustain the Paris pact, and there is genuine progress in renewables today. However, the economic imperative of fossil fuel use remains strong.

Mona Singh, Amritsar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Article 370 #Kashmir


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

2
Haryana

CBI blames untreated water for Chintels' mishap

3
Business

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

4
India

Touching the sky with glory: Haryana, Punjab lads top course at Air Force Academy

5
Punjab

3 members of Bambiha gang held after encounter with police in Punjab's Moga

6
India

Mumbai woman accuses JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal of raping her on marriage promise; industrialist denies charge

7
Punjab

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

8
Punjab

Centre 'withholding' funds for Punjab at behest of AAP's rivals: Arvind Kejriwal

9
India

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

10
India

Parliament security breach serious issue, deeper probe needed to unravel the motive: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

Says roadmap for 25 years ready, working on goals of $5 tril...

Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

PM running away from debate: Congress, TMC

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Centre stalling funding for state: Punjab CM

Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh

Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh


Cities

View All

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

PGI fills 1,790 posts in five years, 1,700 still vacant, Lok Sabha told

Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

4 immigration consultants booked

2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings

2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

Woman among 3 drug smugglers held

e-rickshaw driver, passengers robbed of cash, mobile phones

Miscreants on the prowl in Phagwara

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala