Asia Cup win

The Indian cricket team crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the Asia Cup final. Led by Rohit Sharma, India romped home on the basis of Mohammed Siraj’s exceptional bowling performance. Siraj, who took six wickets for 21 runs, fired on all cylinders. He left the Sri Lankan batters clueless. While this win is a good omen for the team before the World Cup, it is expected that the players will do exceptionally well in the mega event. Team preparation, individual performances and strategic planning will play crucial roles in determining how well India performs in the World Cup.

Sheikh Shabir Kulgami, Kashmir

Siraj’s heartwarming gesture

Refer to ‘Fast and Furious’; Mohammed Siraj blew away the Sri Lankan top order with his remarkable display of swing bowling. A thunderstorm was expected to hit the island nation’s capital, but the Sri Lankan team did not know that it would come in the form of Siraj. His 6/21 will be remembered for a long time by cricket fans. His form augurs well for the Indian team ahead of the World Cup. Siraj won hearts as he dedicated his prize money to the ground staff of R Premadasa Stadium. Cricket needs players like him who are not only competitive on the field but also display a strong sense of sportsmanship and generosity off the field.

Bal Govind, Noida

Santiniketan on heritage list

Apropos of ‘Santiniketan makes it to UNESCO heritage list’; the inclusion of West Bengal’s Santiniketan in the UNESCO World Heritage List is a proud moment for all Indians. This affirmation will definitely boost tourism, preservation work and cross-cultural interaction in the area. The architecture of Santiniketan serves as a testament to Rabindranath Tagore’s visionary ideals. It has been a hub of arts and culture. Its distinctive fusion of art, nature and progressive education has had a transformative impact on numerous lives. Let us reaffirm our dedication to safeguarding Santiniketan’s rich history and ensuring that it continues to motivate future generations.

Varshita Bhura, Zirakpur

India-Canada ties

As Canada has indefinitely postponed its trade mission to India, the ties between the two countries has hit a new low. Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised an objection to ‘anti-India’ activities by extremist elements in Canada, the Sikhs for Justice organised a Khalistani referendum in Surrey. Canada should learn a lesson from Pakistan, which is paying the price for nurturing the Taliban. The Indian Government must mull diplomatic measures to isolate stubborn Canada for not following the international conventions on ensuring the citizens’ safety and the sovereignty of other nations in view of offences committed on its soil.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Increase reservoirs’ storage area

Apropos of ‘Devise plan to save crops from a watery grave’; in order to save not only crops but living beings from the impact of rainwater, the storage area of the reservoirs has to be increased, which can be done by desilting. Over time, reservoirs accumulate silt, which reduces their storage capacity. If desilting had been done well in time, more space would have been generated for storage, which, though not completely, could have reduced the intensity of the impact. So, the Central and state governments have to make efforts to increase the capacity of the reservoirs as both have to bear the consequences of the devastation afterwards.

Vishal Jaswal, Naya Nangal

Madan Mohan’s magical tunes

Refer to ‘Forever gems’ (Spectrum); unfortunately, the writer has not mentioned Madan Mohan, who was a music director par excellence. His compositions in movies like Woh Kaun Thi? are still cherished by music enthusiasts. In 1970, he composed music based on ragas for Rajinder Singh Bedi’s Dastak and won his only National Film Award for best music direction. His contribution to the world of Indian film music is immense, and his songs continue to mesmerise music lovers. He will be remembered for the immortal ghazals he composed for Hindi films.

JS Wadhwa, Kapurthala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #Sri Lanka