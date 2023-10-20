Attack on Gaza hospital

The attack on the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza is a matter of serious concern. The hospital has provided exemplary service to people of all faiths. In addition to treating the sick, it has also offered shelter to Palestinians who have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict. Hospitals were not targeted during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The same is true for the wars India fought in 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999. Both sides involved in the conflict should adhere to the international humanitarian law, which mandates the active protection of healthcare facilities.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

Mayhem in Gaza

Refer to ‘Merciless in Gaza’; attacks on hospitals and medical personnel are unequivocally recognised as war crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. However, these humanitarian provisions lose their relevance when the United Nations seems powerless and incapable of brokering peace between warring nations. The tragic loss of around 500 lives in an explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City is an appalling crime. Regrettably, there is a possibility that a genuine investigation to determine accountability may not take place. Instead, we may witness a cycle of accusations and counter-accusations without any clear intention to bring the perpetrators of such a heinous crime to justice.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Socially unacceptable

The Supreme Court’s decision on same-sex marriages in India is being welcomed by the majority of the people. Such marriages may not receive widespread societal acceptance in India, as traditional Indian culture often views marriage as a spiritual bond not only between a man and a woman but also between two families. Nevertheless, the decriminalisation of homosexuality by the Supreme Court in 2018 has removed it from the purview of crime, but it’s important to note that homosexuality, while not illegal, may still be considered a sin by some due to the belief that nature has based reproduction on the union between a male and a female.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Against Indian culture

Same-sex marriage is against Indian culture and ethos. The Bar Council of India had rightly opposed it. Even society will not accept it. Two individuals of the same sex living together for companionship is acceptable without the need for formal marriage sanction. Marriage is a pious social institution and a sacred union between a man and a woman. Let us not debase it. Apart from legal, there are ethical aspects involved that must be kept in mind before arriving at any decision regarding same-sex marriage.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Battle against drugs

The Punjab Government has sought divine intervention to address the drug problem. Perhaps there is hope that the youngest members of society will not only steer clear of narcotics but also serve as catalysts against drug addiction in others. Whether this unique approach will bear fruit or not remains uncertain, and the answer lies in the future. However, one crucial aspect of this initiative is the question of its secular or non-secular nature. The Chief Minister is an elected representative responsible for the entire population of the state, regardless of their religion. He should have also visited the Durgiana Mandir to seek blessings. Such a gesture would have been more inclusive.

Sat Pal Sharma, Bathinda

Complaint against Rizwan

During a match against the Netherlands in the ongoing ICC World Cup, Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan was observed offering namaz in a stadium, and subsequently, he reportedly dedicated his century in the match against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza. While Rizwan is certainly entitled to follow any religious or political ideology, displaying these sentiments during a sporting event is questionable. Such actions go beyond the scope of sport, which is meant to teach us tolerance and respect for human rights, regardless of factors like caste, colour, creed, region or religion.

Sheikh Shabir Kulgami, Kashmir

