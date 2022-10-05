Augmenting air power

Apropos of ‘Combat choppers’, the induction of LCH is a welcome step. It will accord a major boost to the combative power of the Air Force. The need for developing such a light combative chopper was long felt in view of the country facing security threats from our hostile neighbours. It is heartening that the LCH is built under the Make in India initiate. The LCH has been designed by HAL, which shows the capability and capacity-building of India in achieving self-sufficiency in the production of defence equipment.

RAVI SHARMA, by mail

Defence exports

In February, India, the world’s third-largest military spender after the US and China, provided a major thrust to its defence exports by signing a $375-million deal with the Philippines for BrahMos missiles. Indian defence exports have grown by a massive 334% in the last half decade. India is currently collaborating with 75 countries for enhancing military trade. India’s target is

Rs 35,000-crore exports, solely in the defence sector. The ongoing estimated defence exports are worth

Rs 13,000 crore. There is still a long way to bridge the gap. We should boost our defence trade with countries on China’s offensive radar.

Punya Partap Bhardwaj, Mohali

India’s done it

The induction of the indigenously developed LCH into the Air Force is a moment of pride for every Indian. We have joined the elite club of countries having capabilities and infrastructure to develop a state-of-the-art combat machine. Our defence forces require highly advanced, all-season operative helicopters to meet security challenges. It is a remarkable step towards self-reliance with regard to defence procurement and will give an impetus to our export prospects.

Deepak, by mail

Admit the truth

Refer to ‘Reality check’; the country’s higher rate of economic growth is still not in line with the central bank’s targeted growth. Higher growth should mean improvement in the quality of life of people on the composite index of health, education and income. But we are still classed as a lower-income nation. Instead of subjecting people to economic jargon, it is better to explain where we actually are, how we got there and how we can turn things around. Maintaining such a higher growth rate is not a certainty as India has done it once before, between 2003 and 2007. Moreover, now onwards, the low base effect of the Covid slowdown will recede. Factory growth, which is vital to create jobs, has slowed to a three-month low in September. Much more needs to be done to reduce inflation, unemployment and inequality. To address these issues, we will have to start by admitting the truth.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Pointless exercise

It is meaningless to garland Gandhi’s statue and bow before it, especially by those who have been running down Gandhi and Nehru and spreading misgivings among the masses to malign them for cheap political gains (‘Gandhi in age of violence’). Those who made no contribution to the freedom struggle have no right to denigrate Gandhi.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Gandhi’s vision

Reference to the article ‘Gandhi in an age of violence’; on Gandhi Jayanti every year, leaders pay glowing tributes to Bapu and exhort people to inculcate and follow his ideals and values, such as truth, nonviolence, tolerance, simplicity and cleanliness. It is a mere ritual as nothing much happens at the ground level. Amid rampant corruption, criminalisation of politics, crimes against women and socio-economic inequalities, a larger section of society lives on the edge and feels confused, distressed and disillusioned. We should strive to orient the youth towards Gandhi’s vision to make India an inclusive, secular, egalitarian and environment-friendly society.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Who is a senior citizen?

What is the correct definition of a senior citizen in India? For the income tax department, it is ‘any individual resident who is 60 years or above’. The passport office says ‘senior citizen is anyone who has attained the age of 65 years’. Pre-Covid, the Railways considered ‘all male citizens above the age of 60 years and all female citizens above the age of 58 years’ as senior citizens. However, post Covid, it states that ‘all male citizens above the age of 70 years’ and ‘all female citizens above the age of 65 years’ are senior citizens. The government should clarify and come out with the real definition of a senior citizen as per law.

GURPREET S MALHOTRA, By mail

