Autonomy of varsities

Refer to ‘MDU’s VC post becomes topic of discussion’; invitation of applications for the Vice-Chancellor’s post at Maharshi Dayanand University by the Department of Higher Education instead of the Chancellor’s office is an act of erosion of the autonomy of state universities. Besides, this is not in consonance with Clause 9A (1) of the MDU Act. Under this clause, there is no provision of advertisement of the VC’s post by the government and only the state can constitute a selection committee consisting of one nominee of the Chancellor and two nominees of the Executive Council. In all state universities in India, other than Haryana, the Chancellor nominee chairs the meeting as the Chancellor is the appointing authority, whereas in Haryana the education secretary does so. Moreover, this is in contravention of the procedure suggested by the UGC.

DS Hooda, Rohtak

Foreign universities

Refer to ‘Need to reform our own university system’; in the wake of the increasing number of Indian students going abroad for quality education, the government’s decision to allow foreign universities to set up their campuses in India is a welcome step. The move will reduce brain drain, attract foreign students, improve Indian economy and motivate Indian universities to raise their own standards as well. However, the entry of foreign universities would raise the cost of education, taking it beyond the reach of the common man. The government should ensure that the benefit of quality education in foreign universities reaches the poor too.

CS Mann, Una

Joshimath disaster

Even as incessant warnings were given by conservationists regarding the possible hazards in Joshimath, the government did not pay any heed (‘Joshimath a policy disaster’). Recent protests by the Jain community also make one ponder if the government should develop places of religious significance as tourist sites. The faith and belief of the people shouldn’t be ignored merely for the sake of development. The government should also think about the topography and cultural significance of the place before introducing any project. Earlier, the Dhari Devi Temple, which was submerged during the construction of a hydel project in 2013, was shifted to a makeshift place by the project workers. Later, we had the Kedarnath deluge. Locals believe that it was Dhari Devi’s wrath that caused the destruction.

Komal Soni, Jammu

Pressure tactics

IAS and PCS officers are supposed to serve the people of the country and give advice and suggestions to elected leaders in the formulation of policies and also take decisions in the interest of the state. Their show of solidarity with their colleague accused of corruption makes the public believe that they are afraid of their own acts of omission and commission and support the corrupt. The Punjab Government should not bow to their pressure tactics and ensure the guilty officer is punished.

SS Saacha, Mohali

Petty politics

Refer to ‘Yet to apologise for ’84 riots: SAD’; the party’s top leadership had requested Indira Gandhi to send the Army to counter Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who had become a leader of Sikh youth. There is evidence in writing, oral and personal meetings of these leaders. To now blame Rahul Gandhi, who was then a child, and seek his apology, is an example of petty politics. The Akali leadership, including Tara Singh, Fateh Singh, Parkash Singh Badal, Gurcharan Singh Tohra, Surjit Singh Barnala and Balwant Singh, were no match for the Congress leaders who were learned and highly educated. Because of them, Sikhs, as a community, have suffered greatly and the youth is least interested in education to rise in life.

Baldev Singh, Australia

Drug nexus

The arrest of druglords masquerading as innocent businessmen in Ludhiana lays bare the collusion between the police, politicians and unscrupulous businessmen. It is a worrying development that bodes ill for Punjab and brings a bad name to the state, even as the scourge is playing with the future of people and society. The general public needs to understand and be aware of such scoundrels who amass wealth in short periods and flaunt it with impunity by buying property and upscale vehicles. There are many NRIs who have access to unaccounted wealth and are able to invest in companies. The agencies of the government need to nab such criminals before things get out of hand.

Gurpal Singh Sachdeva, Patiala

