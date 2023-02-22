Avoidable tragedy

Reference to ‘Morbi disaster’; the disaster was something that was completely avoidable. Only if the authorities were diligent enough to do their job, those 135 innocent lives could have been saved. It is unfortunate to hear about such incidents where mere negligence of the people in power and their greedy and corrupt nature takes away a common man’s life. Strict and exemplary action must be taken against such culprits.

Kalpana Bhatia, Jalandhar

Degree of discomfort

Apropos of ‘Temperature surge’; temperatures have been rising even earlier and more sharply and is quite ahead of schedule. It will shrivel the wheat crop considerably, especially in Punjab and Haryana. The lower-than-expected wheat production last year, too, emerged as a key reason for inflation. The government will need to be nimble to shield stocks, farm incomes and food security from the rapidly changing weather conditions.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Why fight over God?

Apropos of ‘Awakened intelligence is true religiosity’; the latest trend of religious preaching contaminated by political hatred is the most dangerous type of cocktail. It is unfortunate that even educated class has started actively participating in such ‘sermons’. Spreading hatred by these spiritual gurus is a sign of the beginning of social catastrophe. Sikhism preaches the concept of one God. The Bible says, ‘Hear, O Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord is one.’ Muslims too believe in one God. The universal opinion is that God is one and known in different sects by different names. If so, where lies the basis of conflict or hatred among different religions? Our leaders should convey the message of love to the masses.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Punjab’s economy

Refer to ‘How Punjab can reduce its debt burden’; with the highest debt-GSDP ratio, the state has fallen into a debt trap and needs some tough decisions, which seems difficult for the present political leadership. Subsidies are a temporary step to provide relief, but these are made a permanent feature by politicians. The economy is shifting from asset based to knowledge based. Here, too, Punjab is facing a big challenge as our youth is migrating to foreign countries. Each immigration costs Rs 30-40 lakh, and this expenditure itself is a big drain on the state’s economy, apart from the loss of skilled manpower. Political leaders will have to broaden their vision and think beyond agriculture. Big industry in the engineering sector can impact the economy in a big way by creating employment and ancillary units. We can see the growth in Gurugram and the surrounding areas due to the car and motorbike industry. GST collection in December 2020 in Haryana was Rs 6,678 crore compared to Rs 1,734 crore for Punjab. Punjab must provide infrastructure for investment. We need a leadership that is able to rise above political interests.

SUMAN KUPLISH, Ludhiana

Trapped in debt

Punjab’s debt imbroglio has assumed monstrous proportions to stymie the state’s development. Punjab’s debt-to-GSDP ratio of 53 per cent may be diminutive in comparison to India’s 83 per cent of the GDP, but the state has limited revenue generating options than the country. The biggest drag on Punjab’s fiscal spectrum contributing to the escalating debt is irrationally-designed subsidies, primarily power subsidy that successive governments have brazenly given presumably to leverage their vote share. Punjab doles out Rs 50 crore daily as power subsidy. To stimulate revenue to meet the spiralling expenditure on debt servicing, the government must focus on non-tax revenue, like energising and refurbishing the dysfunctional state enterprises.

Vikram Chadha, Amritsar

Celebrities as RS MPs

Apropos of ‘Harbhajan’s Parliament attendance 55%’; poor attendance record of most celebrities, including Rekha, Sachin Tendulkar and Mithun Chakraborty, in the Rajya Sabha is no surprise at all. Eminent persons are selected as RS MPs whose advice is sought to frame the governing legislations. But, our Rajya Sabha has become a dumping ground for failed politicians and celebrities. Others who cannot find a place in the RS are made Governors. If these posts don’t need a competent person than why not abolish these white elephant sinecure posts. The Rajya Sabha’s dignity should be upheld by selecting candidates of calibre, who can enrich the Upper House by their expert opinion, and also justify their selection by participating in the RS sessions and debates.

EL Singh, by mail

