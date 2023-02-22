 Avoidable tragedy : The Tribune India

Avoidable tragedy



Reference to ‘Morbi disaster’; the disaster was something that was completely avoidable. Only if the authorities were diligent enough to do their job, those 135 innocent lives could have been saved. It is unfortunate to hear about such incidents where mere negligence of the people in power and their greedy and corrupt nature takes away a common man’s life. Strict and exemplary action must be taken against such culprits.

Kalpana Bhatia, Jalandhar

Degree of discomfort

Apropos of ‘Temperature surge’; temperatures have been rising even earlier and more sharply and is quite ahead of schedule. It will shrivel the wheat crop considerably, especially in Punjab and Haryana. The lower-than-expected wheat production last year, too, emerged as a key reason for inflation. The government will need to be nimble to shield stocks, farm incomes and food security from the rapidly changing weather conditions.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Why fight over God?

Apropos of ‘Awakened intelligence is true religiosity’; the latest trend of religious preaching contaminated by political hatred is the most dangerous type of cocktail. It is unfortunate that even educated class has started actively participating in such ‘sermons’. Spreading hatred by these spiritual gurus is a sign of the beginning of social catastrophe. Sikhism preaches the concept of one God. The Bible says, ‘Hear, O Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord is one.’ Muslims too believe in one God. The universal opinion is that God is one and known in different sects by different names. If so, where lies the basis of conflict or hatred among different religions? Our leaders should convey the message of love to the masses.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Punjab’s economy

Refer to ‘How Punjab can reduce its debt burden’; with the highest debt-GSDP ratio, the state has fallen into a debt trap and needs some tough decisions, which seems difficult for the present political leadership. Subsidies are a temporary step to provide relief, but these are made a permanent feature by politicians. The economy is shifting from asset based to knowledge based. Here, too, Punjab is facing a big challenge as our youth is migrating to foreign countries. Each immigration costs Rs 30-40 lakh, and this expenditure itself is a big drain on the state’s economy, apart from the loss of skilled manpower. Political leaders will have to broaden their vision and think beyond agriculture. Big industry in the engineering sector can impact the economy in a big way by creating employment and ancillary units. We can see the growth in Gurugram and the surrounding areas due to the car and motorbike industry. GST collection in December 2020 in Haryana was Rs 6,678 crore compared to Rs 1,734 crore for Punjab. Punjab must provide infrastructure for investment. We need a leadership that is able to rise above political interests.

SUMAN KUPLISH, Ludhiana

Trapped in debt

Punjab’s debt imbroglio has assumed monstrous proportions to stymie the state’s development. Punjab’s debt-to-GSDP ratio of 53 per cent may be diminutive in comparison to India’s 83 per cent of the GDP, but the state has limited revenue generating options than the country. The biggest drag on Punjab’s fiscal spectrum contributing to the escalating debt is irrationally-designed subsidies, primarily power subsidy that successive governments have brazenly given presumably to leverage their vote share. Punjab doles out Rs 50 crore daily as power subsidy. To stimulate revenue to meet the spiralling expenditure on debt servicing, the government must focus on non-tax revenue, like energising and refurbishing the dysfunctional state enterprises.

Vikram Chadha, Amritsar

Celebrities as RS MPs

Apropos of ‘Harbhajan’s Parliament attendance 55%’; poor attendance record of most celebrities, including Rekha, Sachin Tendulkar and Mithun Chakraborty, in the Rajya Sabha is no surprise at all. Eminent persons are selected as RS MPs whose advice is sought to frame the governing legislations. But, our Rajya Sabha has become a dumping ground for failed politicians and celebrities. Others who cannot find a place in the RS are made Governors. If these posts don’t need a competent person than why not abolish these white elephant sinecure posts. The Rajya Sabha’s dignity should be upheld by selecting candidates of calibre, who can enrich the Upper House by their expert opinion, and also justify their selection by participating in the RS sessions and debates.

EL Singh, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court quashes Punjab govt notification on fixed monthly emoluments during probation

2
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

3
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

4
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

5
Diaspora

Hate crimes against Sikhs on the rise in US; second most targeted religious group after Jews

6
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

7
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

10
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Delhi Mayor, Iqbal her deputy

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research