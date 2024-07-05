Bhole Baba can’t escape blame

Refer to the editorial ‘Hathras stampede’; there are many questions that remain unanswered. Instead of helping the devotees stuck in the melee or rushing the injured to the hospital, the organisers were reportedly busy cleaning up the site before the arrival of a forensic team. Why did they try to hide the evidence? Why were 2.5 lakh devotees allowed to gather at a venue that could host just 80,000? Why did the organisers not enlist the help of the police or an agency for crowd management instead of roping in 10,000 devotees for the job? Bhole Baba and his servitors are all complicit in the tragedy.

Bal Govind, Noida

Hold organisers accountable

Refer to the editorial ‘Hathras stampede’; it appears that the organisers of the ‘satsang’ and the local administration failed to draw any lessons from past incidents of stampede and ruckus at large gatherings. It is just unconscionable that 2.5 lakh people were allowed to stream into a tented area that could only accommodate 80,000. The tragedy points to a systemic failure on the part of the authorities concerned and the organisers of the religious gathering to strictly regulate the entry and exit of devotees. Godmen and others involved in hosting such congregations must be held accountable if any untoward incident occurs as a result of poor crowd management or security arrangements. Those injured and the kin of the deceased must receive relief soon.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Take steps to avoid overcrowding

The stampede in Hathras was an avoidable tragedy. Such ‘satsangs’ should be conducted in a staggered manner to avoid a commotion. Besides, devotees must have the option to join a session virtually so that there is no overcrowding. The entry and exit points of the venue must be strictly monitored by professionals. The attendees should be made to move in a queue to avoid a stampede. And most importantly, more than two lakh devotees must not be packed in a venue that is meant to accommodate just 80,000 people.

PV Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

Lessons from Hathras tragedy

Refer to ‘Hathras stampede’; with around 2.5 lakh devotees stuffed in a venue in which only 80,000 were permitted by the authorities, it was a disaster waiting to happen. The problem lies in poor crowd management, which has resulted in several stampedes over the years, claiming hundreds of lives. The incident brings to the fore many glaring lapses, from the negligence of the administration to the unchecked influence of godmen over the masses. The cause of the stampede must be investigated. Those responsible should not be spared. Further, the authorities should work out modalities and guidelines to ensure that such tragedies don’t recur.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Need to change farmers’ mindset

Apropos of the article ‘Roll out a roadmap to rebuild agriculture’; the writer has failed to suggest any concrete, workable ideas to alleviate the farmers’ plight. Various factors, such as unforeseen weather conditions and diseases, can hamper the growth of crops. The author’s view that a technological intervention will not help does not hold water, especially since he is advocating an increase in the budgetary allocation for agriculture, though he has not specified how it should be utilised. The need of the hour is to focus on changing the farmers’ mindset. Just blaming the industry for cornering the market in agribusiness will not help.

Devinder K Bhandari, Chandigarh

Revisit S+4 floor decision

With reference to the news report ‘S+4 floors: Govt ignored expert panel’s critical recommendations’; much to the detriment of state residents, the Haryana Government seems to have succumbed to pressure from the builders’ lobby. It is unfortunate that the authorities are putting the interests of the builders above the concerns of the residents. The move will deprive residents of fresh air and natural light. Once again, the common man is bearing the brunt of the undue influence that the rich and powerful have over decision-makers and policy framers. The state government must revisit its decision in view of concerns about the four-storey buildings putting a strain on water and sewage systems and causing other problems.

HMS Nagra, Faridabad

