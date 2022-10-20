Reference to ‘Less poor but hungrier?’; the reports are contradictory. India has rejected one of them as misleading and unfavourable for a country which is progressing conspicuously in many facets of development. Indeed, how can a country which has numerous programmes of health and nutrition, like Aarogya, Ayushman Bharat, Health for All, free food in schools and easy access to PDS slip down on the hunger index? India fought against all odds during Covid and rendered yeoman’s service by supplying medicines to needy nations which developed countries could not do. It also arranged colossal stocks of foodgrains for countries like Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. How can a country that is among top five economic giants accept such a biased report? Gurdwaras and temples feed crores of people every day.

GIAN P KANSAL, MANCHESTER

Food management

Apropos of ‘Less poor but hungrier?’; these figures are odd. In India, almost 60% of the land is covered under agriculture, which means that we have enough food supplies and we are self-reliant. Recent international studies have projected that India’s economic recovery is faster than China’s. But still its people do not have easy access to food. It shows that our food management techniques are not enough, and there is a need to modernise the system. Every year tonnes of foodgrain is wasted due to poor management. Schemes like the midday meal and PMKSY are not enough to resolve this problem. Addressing one issue at a time was acceptable during the pandemic but continuing it further will bring more problems. India may have to face global ignominy.

Kushagar Bansal, by mail

Governor’s objection

Governor’s objection in the appointment of PAU Vice-Chancellor is uncalled for. People of my age, born immediately after Independence, can vouch for the fact that such unfortunate situations never arose in the past. Exemplary contributions of VCs of the stature of Dr AC Joshi, Dr MS Randhawa and AL Fletcher in nurturing Panjab University, Punjab Agricultural University and Haryana Agricultural University, respectively, proved to be a golden chapter in the development of these universities. No one interfered in these model appointments, which were in accordance to the recommendations of the then chief ministers. Any drift in the normal administrative course of appointments of VCs will establish a wrong precedent.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Thrash it out

The missive of the Punjab Governor to the Chief Minister, asking him to remove the present Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University from his post, as the government has made the appointment ‘without following the UGC norms and approval of the Chancellor’ is shocking and unfortunate. People know that the relations between the two top authorities are far from cordial. Whatever be the logic of both the parties, the sad fact is that the government tends to ignore, and even bypass the set official norms while making appointments at top positions. The government may be right in selecting the best person, but proper procedure should be followed. First, Dr Wander, and now Dr Gosal has fallen a victim to the discord between the state government and Raj Bhavan. The confrontation between the two is not in the interest of the state. Keeping aside their egos, both should sort out their differences. An administrative issue should not be made a political one. Both of them should jointly work for the development and betterment of Punjab.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Bribe for promotion

Reference to the bribe for promotion case in Punjab; this is not a new development as due to the vague promotion policy, hardly rules are followed during promotion. People have to wait their whole life to get a promotion. But if someone wants a promotion real bad, even if not competent, a senior can be bribed, thereby superseding meritorious officials. If the Punjab Government initiates an audit of promotions in its departments, boards and corporations, such cases will be found in every organisation. But the government is not serious about it.

Avinash goyal, Chandigarh

Shielding terrorists

Once again, on the global stage, China has emerged as a ‘role model’ for the terrorists of Pakistan by blocking a proposal by India and the US at the UN to put Pakistan-based Lashkar terrorist Shahid Mahmood on the list of global terrorists. China has been shielding Pakistani terrorists in the past too. It is for the fourth time in four months that it has stayed a world body’s attempt to put a terrorist on the banned list. China can be called the saviour of terrorists.

RK Arora, Mohali

