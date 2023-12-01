Bitter lesson for engineers

Refer to ‘Lessons from Silkyara’; the ordeal of the trapped 41 workers has fortunately come to an end. In a remarkable turn of events, where most modern rescue machines failed, unheard-of rat miners burrowed their way in and brought a sigh of relief to the entire nation. Kudos to this rescue team. Now, it appears that the tunnelling had gone on too deep without strengthening the excavated walls and the roof, and this probably led to the cave-in. If that is indeed the case, it serves as a bitter lesson for tunnelling engineers to remember in the future.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar

A great escape

Man, machine and prayers all played crucial roles in saving 41 workers, ensuring their miraculous escape from the jaws of death. Munna Qureshi and his courageous team of miners overcame the challenges to rescue those trapped in the tunnel. Their trials and tribulations are now over, marking the end of a harrowing ordeal. It is time to prioritise the well-being of our trapped friends, relieving them from the stress and strain they endured, and helping them gain strength to face the aftermath of this hardship. Forty-one workers walking out of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel is a testament to the success of one of the most challenging and dangerous rescue operations ever undertaken in India.

CK Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Awareness is the key

Apropos of ‘Digital payment fraud’; given the rampant growth of the menace, raising extensive awareness about cybercrimes has become imperative. It is one of the pressing issues in the context of digital India, causing people to lose their hard-earned money. The need of the hour is to incorporate awareness about cybercrimes, along with their repercussions, in the curricula of schools and colleges as a compulsory subject, similar to the inclusion of environmental sciences. This approach ensures that the issue is addressed at the grassroots level. Besides, stringent measures, including maximum fines and imprisonment, should be incorporated into the legal framework.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Foodgrain scheme

The Central Government’s decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for five more years is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it benefits the poor, but on the other, it has the potential to foster a culture of dependency and idleness. The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections must be a key factor behind this extension, aimed at garnering goodwill from the economically disadvantaged segments of society to secure more votes, in keeping with the prevailing trend of offering freebies.

Brij Bhushan Mittal, Chandigarh

Kissinger an iconic policymaker

The passing of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger marks the end of an era. He played a pivotal role in helping America shape the post-World War II order and successfully navigated the country through some of its most complex foreign policy challenges. Kissinger’s diplomatic contributions were instrumental in opening China to the US, exemplified by President Nixon’s historic trip in 1972, when he met with both Zhou Enlai and Mao Zedong. This visit effectively ended 23 years of diplomatic isolation and hostility. With his demise, the US has lost one of its most dependable and distinctive voices in foreign affairs.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

Will miss BN Goswamy’s column

On November 26, Dr BN Goswamy’s ‘Art & Soul’ column was conspicuous by its absence from The Tribune. His fortnightly column of 28 years will be sorely missed. Dr Goswamy possessed an encyclopaedic knowledge of art history. His fluent literary style was delightful, and his well-chosen quotations from holy books and classics bore testimony to his exceptionally wide range of reading. His writings revealed passionate scholarship, brilliant intellect, deep insight and infectious enthusiasm. All these qualities contributed to his widely acknowledged acclaim as an art historian. Through his unmissable column, he set a high standard against which other art historians will be judged. Perhaps the Editor-in-Chief will endeavour to find a worthy substitute to fill the void left by Dr Goswamy’s demise.

BS Pathania, Shimla

