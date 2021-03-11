BJP acts

The BJP has swiftly expelled its head of the media cell of Delhi unit, and suspended one of its national spokespersons for making controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad. Distancing itself from the statements of its two office-bearers that sparked protests in different parts of the country as well as in the Arab world, the BJP strongly denounced the insult of religious personalities. While several countries in the Gulf expressed reservations, India’s biggest problem came from Qatar, a key Gulf partner currently hosting the Vice-President of India. Despite a clarification that the functionaries in question didn’t represent the views of the Indian government, the Qatar foreign ministry summoned the Indian ambassador to convey its rejection of the controversial remarks. In the given circumstances, India and Qatar should work together against elements that aim to undercut the strength of bilateral ties between the two nations.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Spokesperson expelled

Apropos of ‘Respect all faiths: BJP removes Nupur, Jindal’, the BJP has sent a message to its cadre by expelling its Delhi media in-charge Naveen Jindal and suspending its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the primary membership of the party, for inflammatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. Persons occupying such posts are expected to exercise restraint while dealing with sensitive issues, but both failed in their duties.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

America’s actions

Apropos of the editorial, ‘American criticism of India’, by delineating the terribly dismal record of America’s performance vis-a-vis fomenting trouble across the world, transgressing democratic norms, supporting authoritarian regimes to further its own interests and violation of human rights, it has rightly been said that America has forfeited its right to act as a moral beacon for others. First be a practitioner of all that you intend to preach to others. But it is distressing that while countering the allegations hurled in the report on international religious freedom, nothing is said to rebut the charges with authentic and irrefutable evidence. After condemning America, we also need to introspect whether or not religious intolerance is growing in our own country, the controversy sparked by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma being a case in point.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Targeted killings

Apropos of ‘Kashmir killings’, the terrorists resorting to targeting the ordinary Kashmiri Pandits, non-Kashmiri Hindus, Muslims and even security personnel shows a concerted attempt to sow fear and challenge the efforts at attaining normalcy since the nullification of Article 370. The targeted killings are extremely difficult to prevent as security personnel have no way of knowing who will be the next target of the militants. This is in contrast to bigger terror operations that can be tracked through effective intelligence gathering. Previously, Kashmiri Muslim civilians have also been a target, but in recent months there has been a clear attempt to terrorise Kashmiri Pandits and the Hindu and Sikh communities in J&K. It is time for the Central government to recognise that the important task before it is to involve Kashmir’s mainstream political leadership, as they also have a role to play in their political outreach to minority communities in the Valley.

SK Singh, by mail

GHI rankings

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is jointly published every year in October by Concern Worldwide, Ireland’s largest aid and humanitarian agency and Welthungerhilfe, one of the largest private aid organisations in Germany. India was ranked from 94th in the previous year to 101 out of 116 countries in the GHI for the year 2021. Astonishingly, now after a few months, those countries which stood much better than India in GHI ranking, are begging India to re-open wheat exports. Does it not put a question mark on GHI ranking?

RK Arora, Mohali

Fuel tax cuts

Reference to ‘Tussle over fuel taxes’, after gradually increasing the fuel prices, the Centre has lowered excise duties on petrol and diesel. The government’s decisions are also driven by its desire to stem the surge in inflation, and this will have a moderating influence on price pressures in the economy. But not just inflation, even growth gets adversely affected by accelerating prices as rise in fuel rates has a cascading effect on other commodities too. Now the state governments need to follow the Centre by reducing their VAT component on petroleum products. The combined impact of fuel tax cuts will provide relief to household budgets and small business balance sheets.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Man who kept tabs on singer arrested

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

3
Patiala

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gives nod for setting up ultra-modern township in Mohali

5
Punjab

As sought, Akal Takht chief gets Sikh CRPF personnel

6
Chandigarh

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: Police raid Homeland housing in Mohali, round up 5 persons

7
Editorials

National embarrassment

8
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

10
World

Johnny Depp spends over Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant 'Varanasi' in UK to celebrate Amber Heard trial win

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
Punjab Breaking

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala
Lifestyle

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance
Nation

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Hottest June day in 5 yrs, no respite in sight
Chandigarh

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

Top News

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...

Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt

Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Complete bandh observed to mark Bluestar anniversary

Complete bandh observed in Amritsar to mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary largely peaceful, cops remain on toes in Amritsar

Poor canal system reason behind farmers' groundwater dependence

Five booked for murder attempt in Rajasansi

Tarn Taran: Border area farmers seek compensation

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives go-ahead to ultra-modern township in Mohali

Explosives near Burail Jail: NIA takes over probe, registers fresh FIR

Chandigarh residents continue to reel under hot conditions

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

MC poll: Delimitation of wards to start soon

9 jhuggis pulled down by kin of the deceased man

At 5, this little girl leaving no stone unturned for her equestrian dream

A tribute: Sidhu Moosewala’s posters dot Jalandhar city

Textile park in Ludhiana to be game changer, to boost exports

Textile park in Ludhiana to be game changer, to boost exports

Hoax threat call to blow up police headquarters in Ludhiana

4 vehicle thieves held in Ludhiana, 3 mobikes recovered

Gangster turns heroin supplier

Youth dies of Covid in Ludhiana, 5 test +ve

Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Report absent colleagues on helpline: Health Dept to docs

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Focal Point area, no casualty

Punjabi University told to submit details for denying promotion to SC staffer

Civic body yet to take action against land encroachers