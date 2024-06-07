BJP’s loss in Ayodhya

Apropos of the editorial ‘The UP verdict’; the BJP was hopeful that the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would significantly improve the electoral fortunes of the party. But much to the shock of the saffron party and political analysts, the BJP lost the Faizabad parliamentary seat in Ayodhya district to the Samajwadi Party (SP). The loss can be attributed to the inconvenience that the locals had to face because of the construction of the temple and preparations for the grand inaugural ceremony. Villagers in Ayodhya were not happy about the acquisition of land around the temple and the airport. Amid all the frenzy, the residents of the district were sidelined.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Don’t take voters for granted

With reference to the editorial ‘The UP verdict’; the much-hyped inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by PM Narendra Modi earlier this year was expected to give the BJP an edge in the General Election in UP. But the party failed to reap any electoral dividends from the grand event and the religious fervour surrounding it. Besides, it appears that the pollsters failed to correctly gauge the mood of the voters. The predictions were way off the mark, calling into question the utility of such forecasts and the credibility of the pollsters. The strategy crafted by the SP-Congress combine helped prevent the BJP from crossing the 272-seat mark. This is a reminder that voters cannot be taken for granted.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

BJP should change tack

Refer to the editorial ‘The UP verdict’; the defeats that the BJP faced in states like UP, Haryana and Maharashtra must compel it to go for course correction. The governing alliance must shift its focus to real issues like inflation, unemployment and national security concerns. The electorate has had enough of the anti-minority rhetoric that pits Hindus and Muslims against each other. Voters yearn for development, job opportunities and healthcare facilities. The saffron party’s losses in Faizabad, Amethi and Lakhimpur Kheri should serve as a lesson to parties about the importance of keeping the voters’ priorities in mind while campaigning.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

The dilemma of jailed lawmakers

The parents of jailed ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh — Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur — have hailed his win from the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency as the verdict of the people against the government’s high-handedness. They are calling for his release from prison. Up there in J&K, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has asked for the release of Sheikh Abdul Rashid — who is in jail in connection with a terror financing case — following his victory in the Lok Sabha election. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal — who has been in judicial custody — and other AAP leaders tried to garner votes with the ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ campaign. Leaders must stop treating the law of the land as a plaything. Such unreasonable demands for the release of anti-national elements must not be entertained.

Ravinder Kwatra, Kurukshetra

Naidu, Nitish should join INDIA

Refer to ‘Naidu’s comeback’; realising that giving another term with a simple majority to the ruling BJP will only spell trouble and threaten the democratic principles of the country, the electorate has rightly clipped the wings of the saffron party. The BJP now has to depend on the support of N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP and the JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar to stay in power at the Centre. Naidu and Nitish are seasoned leaders who know how the BJP might treat its allies after forming the government. If the two leaders want to save the country from the clutches of an autocratic regime, they must join hands with the INDIA bloc members and help them form the government.

Tharcius S Fernando, Chennai

Kangana’s foray into politics

People in Himachal are elated over Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s foray into politics. Her victory in the Lok Sabha election from Mandi, her hometown, is a reflection of the huge base of fans and supporters that she commands. Kangana won because the people of Mandi reposed their faith in her ability to lead. She has won over people with her acting talent over the years. Now, she is set to impress them as a political leader. The woman who did justice to her role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will hopefully also do justice to the post she holds.

Vasudha Pande, Paonta Sahib (HP)

#BJP