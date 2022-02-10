Blaming Nehru

Refer to ‘PM says Nehru delayed Goa’s liberation, was concerned about global image’; it has been more than 50 years since Nehru died, and yet he is blamed for all the ills that we are now faced with. It is sad he is not spared even after his death. The present government has been in power for nearly seven years and is on the threshold of completing its second term in power. It is time it overcame the habit of delving into the past and blaming an earlier leadership. This government came to power as the voters felt they deserved a change for the better. It should focus on what matters now and help improve the welfare of millions who put their trust in it and cast their votes.

HN Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

Ram Rahim’s furlough

The politically motivated furlough to rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim of Dera Sacha Sauda is sans morality and ethics, though it may be legally correct. Umpteen convicts are languishing in prisons even after completing their jail terms, but here exceptional preferential treatment reminds one of the adage, ‘Some are more equal than others.’ Truly, the politicians of all hues can stoop low and employ every dirty trick for the sake of garnering votes. ‘Iss daur-e-siyasat ka itna sa fasana hai, basti bhi jalani hai, matam bhi manana hai.’

BAKHSHI GURPRIT SINGH, JALANDHAR

Not real issues

Refer to ‘Culture of hate’; the editorial appeared on the day the PM’s speech on the President’s address was carried by the newspapers. He accused the Congress of separatism and inciting regionalism. The hijab controversy, Dharam Sansad, attack on Owaisi, attack on churches, voting pattern of 80:20 in Uttar Pradesh, calling social and religious communities as anti-national and many other examples point the finger at the ruling party. Rather than making unemployment, under-employment, inflation and other such topics issues, the majority community is being made to feel insecure by the so-called threats from minorities to win majority votes. The most unfortunate fact is that majority of voters, despite knowing these antics, get influenced by such insecurities.

Manmohan Singh, KHARAR

Melodious voice lost

I was jolted and pained to hear about the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Her death sent shock waves not only across the country, but also globally. She has been a matchless singer and none could reach her heights. There was a strange magic in her voice that would mesmerise the listeners and leave them spellbound. I am a fan and often sing her songs whenever I am in a pensive mood.

BANSI RAM RAHUL, GARHSHANKAR

Golden era ends

‘Swar samaragni Lataji nahin rahin/Bharat ki Kokila kahin gum ho gayi/Aandhi me deep jalane wali aur/Paani mein aag lagane wali/Lataji kahin chali gayee/Kehti thi marna teri gali mein/Jeena teri gali mein/Phir humko chhod kar kyon chali gayee?’ The legendary Lata was a person of conviction. After winning four Filmfare Awards, she announced in 1971 not to accept any more awards so as to promote fresh talent. Her contemporary actors Ashok Kumar, Dev Anand, Nargis, Madhubala, Meena Kumari and Nutan passed away during the past five decades or so. Thespian Dilip Kumar died last year. With Lata’s death, a golden era has come to an end. Rest in peace, Lataji.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Doubling farmers’ income

Apropos of ‘Goal of doubling farmers’ income still elusive’, increased allocation in certain areas and decrease in other schemes is not going to help farmers. Diversification in agriculture can only be successful if the government supports the farmers through suitable policies. For instance, zero-budget natural farming is to be popularised by approaching them with incentives and assured marketing with insurance cover in case of loss due to natural calamities. A national farmers’ database can help in identifying suitability for different crops and help government agencies to procure and supply seeds, fertilisers and chemicals to needy farmers in time. The digital divide in urban and rural areas can be overcome by providing a computer with Internet at least with the village head. FPOs should be strengthened. To ensure that food items reach the needy, a systematic price chain has to be developed.

Darshan Singh Bhathal, Nangal

Kudos to team India

The Under-19 cricket team of India deserves special praise and pat for lifting the prestigious U-19 cricket World Cup. This is for the fifth time that our youngsters have achieved this feat. Keep it up. Our country has high hopes from you.

Divender Gupta, Solan

