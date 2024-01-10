Apropos of ‘Bilkis Bano case’; kudos to the Supreme Court for delivering a strong and bold judgment in the rape-murder case. By overturning the Gujarat government’s controversial order granting remission to 11 convicts, the apex court has sent a loud and clear message to the Central and state governments: they cannot make a mockery of justice with autocratic decisions driven mainly by political considerations, in total disregard for the law of the land. Apart from delivering justice to the aggrieved party, this decision has also strengthened the faith of the Indian masses in our judiciary. It has undoubtedly established that the rule of law effectively prevails in the biggest democracy in the world.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Lesson for all governments

Refer to ‘Bilkis Bano case’; the verdict shows that an independent judiciary is needed to pull up the executive. The act of welcoming convicts with garlands upon their release was abominable. Gujarat was not the ‘appropriate’ government to decide on the remission plea of the convicts; it usurped the powers of the Maharashtra government. The apex court has held up a mirror by rejecting the remission of 11 convicts. This serves as a valuable lesson for other state governments and the Centre alike.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Seek diplomatic resolution

The escalation in tensions between India and the Maldives is worrisome. Disparaging remarks against PM Modi on social media have strained bilateral relations. An online travel platform’s decision to suspend bookings is a principled stand, reflecting the importance of self-respect in the national discourse. As both nations navigate the choppy waters, it is crucial to address the root causes and seek a diplomatic resolution. The Maldives’ heavy reliance on tourism underscores the economic stakes involved. Timely intervention and constructive dialogue are imperative for stability in the region.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Polarisation has affected youth

Apropos of ‘Inspire the youth through life-affirming acts’; the youth are at a crossroads these days, unable to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Polarisation has affected their ways of learning, earning and thinking. Embracing the philosophies of Tagore and Gandhi poses a challenge for them. The media plays a detrimental role in shaping the perspectives of our youth. They are often misinformed, and pervasive politics fuels their anger, turning them into discontented individuals. Reflecting on the teachings of Tagore and Gandhi is a fitting tribute to these noble souls.

Jasvinder Singh Humsafar, Malaudh

Shimla has been overexploited

Refer to ‘For three consecutive years, snow eludes Shimla in December, March’; Shimla has been extensively overexploited to promote unsustainable tourism, resulting in the alteration of its landscape through unscientific construction activities and accommodating a large-scale footfall beyond its coping capacity. Consequently, the once picturesque mountains now bear the scars of deforestation and excessive development. This environmental degradation, compounded by climate change, has disrupted the natural snowfall patterns and elevated temperatures to the point where they surpass those in Delhi. Shimla, once a quintessential hill station, has lost its charm.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Another feather in ISRO’s cap

Apropos of ‘Sunshine moment’; ISRO scientists have been studying the sun using ground-based telescopes, allowing observation of the star’s visible surface but not its atmosphere. However, Aditya-L1 aims to observe the sun’s corona. The fact that a spacecraft at L-1 can now observe the sun without eclipses or obstruction is another feather in ISRO’s cap. ISRO is only the third space agency to place a spacecraft at this location. ISRO’s mission could provide clues to unravelling long-standing mysteries of the sun and help scientists understand how its radiation, flow of particles and magnetic fields affect the earth.

Mona Singh, by mail

