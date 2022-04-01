Apropos of ‘Inter-state border pact’, festering boundary disputes haven’t been in national or regional interest, but resolving them has never been way, as ethnic population of the region holds on to its cultural boundaries rather than constitutionally defined borders. It is earnestly hoped that the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute resolution will become a template for resolving other boundary disputes in other North-Eastern states. This will not only help the development of the region, but also prevent China from fishing in troubled waters.

MS KHOKHAR, by mail

Think scheme through

It won’t benefit to be penny wise and pound foolish (‘Ration at doorstep’). The question is not whether free ration is delivered at the doorstep but if all the needy get quality foodgrains on time and in ample amounts. Neither should anyone be deprived nor should the undeserving get the benefit of such a scheme. Who will disburse ration to those who live in abject poverty and have no homes? Why not consider beggars, tramps, and those who live on roads and slums? The prices of basic commodities have sky-rocketed in a manner that even the middle class are unable to make two ends meet.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

MLAs must pay tax

The decision of the Punjab CM on the pension of MLAs is laudable. There are several other issues that need his attention. The government pays a large amount as income tax on behalf of MLAs, who enjoy free accommodation, free electricity, cars, healthcare, security, etc. All these facilities should be taxed and paid by the MLAs, as in the case of ordinary citizens. Their travel, fuel consumption and allowances should also be restricted, as in the case of government officers. The amount saved would be huge and the same can be used for the development of the state.

SS Bhathal, Canada

Pvt school fee

The AAP has always had education as part of its main agenda. It has improved the education model in Delhi, where government schools are as good as private ones. The party is now trying to implement it in Punjab. Its efforts must be appreciated. The new CM has asked private schools to not hike fee and to not make it mandatory to purchase uniform, stationery etc from a particular shop. This move will lighten the burden of parents. Today, the price of everything is increasing and basic things such as education should be accessible.

Khushnaseeb Kaur, Patiala

Curbing fee hike

The AAP’s decision to bar private schools from hiking fee will resonate with the masses. A huge chunk of one’s income goes towards education and healthcare services. The party has stolen a march over other parties. Haryana should follow suit in curbing fee hike in private schools, and address other core issues. Haryana cannot remain immune to the impact of positive developments in the contiguous state. Emotive issues do pay political dividends, but their impact is transient.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

End war now

The conflict in Ukraine has inflicted substantial losses on both parties. Such instabilities in geopolitics become mere episodes on news channels. The UN, committed to maintaining international peace, is redundant. No official condemnation passed by the UN or the ICJ has any legal implications. The world leaders need to show significant progress in striking a peace deal to stop this unrest from becoming a frozen conflict. An ideal peace deal needs to ensure respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity in exchange for the ‘neutrality status’ of Ukraine, which Zelenskyy is ready to offer. Both parties, including NATO, need to be on the table. After all, the war is of their making.

Siddhita Madan, Patiala

Rigid stance won’t help

The Ukrainian President wants to rule broken cities, debris and cremation grounds! He is seeking more and more arms and ammunition from western countries, undeterred by thousands of casualties. Japan’s PM declared immediate ceasefire after the US bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki as he did not want more civilian casualties. Zelenskyy should not accompany any delegation for talks with Putin. He is outspoken and may offend Putin, and thereby worsen the situation.

Vinay Prakash, by mail

On right track

The quick decisions taken by the Punjab Government on private school fee and pension of MLAs are commendable. The fee initiative by the government will help middle-class families secure the education of their wards with limited expense. The government should also conduct seminars on social issues and those faced by teenagers.

Parul Gupta, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com