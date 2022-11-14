 Brain drain, too : The Tribune India

Brain drain, too



Refer to ‘Punjab’s cash drain’ (Nous Indica); not only money, but also talent from Punjab is migrating at a great pace to foreign lands in search of greener pastures. There is a dire need to curb the malpractices of unscrupulous travel agents who dupe innocent parents as well as students. Parents take hefty loans to send their children abroad and in many cases they are pushed into indebtedness. If our children get respectable jobs with a decent salary in India, they would never want to do menial jobs in other countries. Their only aim is to get permanent residency abroad. There is a need to regulate foreign education. The government must make sincere efforts to provide decent jobs to our youth; this is the only way to deter them from going abroad.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Caught in a trap

These days, it is a common trend among the youth of Punjab and Haryana to take the IELTS exam and apply for visa to study in Canada or Australia. Lower middle-class families, small farmers and salaried people seem to be caught in this trap to ensure a bright future for their jobless sons. Some of them are ready to sell their agricultural lands and residential plots for this purpose. The government must do something to help our youth, including medical students, stay back in India and realise their dreams.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

Migration policy

Advocating a migration policy for students, the article ‘Punjab’s cash drain’ is timely and thought-provoking. Two things must be implemented on priority. First is the formation of a regulatory authority for monitoring the migration of students abroad. Second, the eligibility criterion for students seeking loan for studies in foreign countries needs to be revisited in the light of job prospects for the proposed degrees and courses.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Rajiv’s assassins

Reference to the premature release of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins; heinous crimes such as rape or murder have a very serious impact on the lives of the victims and destroy families. Recently, 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case were also released prematurely. They were given a hero’s welcome publicly by BJP supporters. The aim of releasing such criminals does not seem social, but political.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Collegium to decide

Apropos of ‘Centre sitting over names recommended by Collegium...’; independence and credibility of judiciary implies its isolation from bureaucratic interference or overreach at the behest of political masters. It is unfortunate that the SC is forced to threaten contempt proceedings. Selection of judges is the Collegium’s prerogative and the role of the ministry is limited to financial concurrence. The Constitution overrides any legislation, even if attributed to public mandate, that violates any of its stipulations and the final power to interpret it is vested with the apex court. The vital pillars supporting the huge edifice of our polity should not collide, but must display synergy.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Obligatory guidelines

Reference to ‘New I&B Ministry guidelines’; the government’s decision to promote public service and national interest is welcome. Now, TV channels will have to telecast content on eight themes like education, health and agriculture. However, the misuse of obligatory telecast by the ruling dispensation cannot be ruled out. Honest channels might be targeted for not falling in line to promote the political agenda of the party in power. The telecast should be advisory in nature.

CS MANN, UNA

Insurance products

Refer to ‘Mis-selling of insurance products by banks on increase’; all banks are selling insurance products of private companies through their branches to increase ‘non-interest income’. Special counters or space has been provided to insurance people to approach and deal with prospective customers. Pensioners are persuaded to take one or the other policy, the terms of which are not easily comprehensible. Resultantly, due to non-payment of timely premium, the policy gets lapsed and the holder is deprived of the deposited money due to the term of the policy. Often, the final claims are withheld for some reason, and even the maturity amount is released after protracted correspondence with the company. The Ombudsman at Chandigarh receiving about 4,000 complaints in a year speaks volumes of wrongly designed products and unethical selling techniques. The banks should devise their own products, keeping in view the requirements of urban and rural customers. However, the primary object should be to provide general banking facilities to the people, as envisaged in the Banking Regulation Act.

GS MANN, by mail

