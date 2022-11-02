Apropos of ‘Morbi bridge collapse’, eyewitnesses claim that there were several women and children on the bridge when cables supporting it snapped, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. The bridge could hold the weight of 125 people but was overstrained with quadruple capacity. Visuals show people jumping on the bridge and trying to sway it. Who is to be blamed for the tragedy? The government that opened the bridge after renovation with no proof of security, or reckless citizens? A high-level probe is needed for corrective measures.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain

Rape test

Reference to ‘No two-finger test’; the apex court must be applauded for this decision as the two-finger test is insensitive and sexist. The assumption that sexually active women cannot be raped is wrong. It is good that all medical colleges have been told to remove this test from their curriculum. Rape is not just physical exploitation of women, it is a mental scar that remains forever in the mind of the victim and her family. Hopefully, after this strict order, some sort of dignity would be restored as far as the victims are concerned.

Bal Govind, Noida

Wire editors

The news report ‘The Wire editors’ houses searched’ brings to the fore the quality of leaders of a political party. The role of political leadership at all levels is immense for aspiring India, including the media, which is the fourth pillar of democracy. The sensitivity and reaction of the individual to unfair reporting is understandable, but lodging an FIR, police searches of houses of editors of the news portal and taking away their electronic devices for examination seem a bit excessive since the story has been retracted. Only those parties can make a real and lasting difference whose leadership understands the value of moderation, fairness and patience while dealing with lapses of the Press - real or perceived.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Won’t benefit India

Apropos of ‘Sunak’s crown of thorns’; it would be unrealistic to expect that India’s trade ties with the UK would improve dramatically. Sunak’s primary loyalty would be to his country and the revival of its economy, which is now in a mess, with inflation over 10 per cent and rising unemployment among its youth. The reappointment of Stella Braverman as Home Secretary shows that illegal immigration into the UK, especially from India, would be dealt with an iron hand. Just as we regard illegal immigrants as a drain on our economy, so do developed countries, though they may welcome skilled professionals. There is no point fretting over their tough statements. Before rejoicing over Indians getting appointed as CEOs of MNCs and to important positions in foreign governments, we need to consider why they emigrated in the first place. Despite being reform-friendly, the BJP government is hesitant to sell loss-making PSUs. It is time to set our own house in order.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

British interests first

Refer to ‘Not our man in London’; it is a highly rational decision of the English who set aside their customs, traditions, and even pride, while elevating a brown man to the post of PM. Being a NATO member, Britain has been facing challenges from Russia and China. To tide over the economic crisis and to set off losses, the poorly regulated Indian markets are the best option, and Rishi Sunak will get the favour of the Indian Government. There is nothing special in celebrating Rishi Sunak’s rise, for he will serve the cause of a nation which has exploited economies of other nations for its own benefits.

NIRMAL KUMAR, PANCHKULA

Don’t look for support

Apropos of ‘When the Steel Frame suffered a meltdown’; successive governments, except in 1971, have not learnt a lesson to strengthen the armed forces and remain proactive on our frontiers. Of late, some augmentation in the defence forces is taking place, but it is at a slow pace. We should not depend on foreign support. We have to fight on our own strength. Therefore, we must remain proactive to ensure peace on our borders as well as internally. ‘Vikas’ will take place consequently.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar

Time for truth

Reference to ‘Declassify Op Bluestar: BJP leader’; it is essential to inform the media, masses and researchers what transpired behind the scenes during those dark years. Harchand Singh Longowal had a telephonic talk with PM Indira Gandhi and requested her to send the Army. Tohra was also with him at that time. Longowal also sent a letter to RK Dhawan, a former personal secretary to Indira, in this regard. The truth should come out.

Baldev Singh, Kapurthala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com