Building on Bhutan bonhomie

Refer to the editorial ‘PM’s Bhutan visit’; PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhutan and the fact that Thimphu’s highest civilian honour was conferred on him highlight the mutual respect between the two countries. Such gestures reflect the two nations’ willingness to support each other’s aspirations. The doubling of New Delhi’s aid for Thimphu’s next Five-Year Plan will give a big boost to Bhutan’s economy. It is noteworthy that India has always upheld Bhutan’s territorial integrity. Since India’s assistance to Bhutan is tied to its own security concerns, especially when it comes to tackling the Chinese influence in the region, Bhutan must reciprocate in ways that benefit both nations.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Strengthening bilateral ties

With reference to ‘PM’s Bhutan visit’; the fact that PM Narendra Modi chose to visit the Himalayan kingdom even though the country is in the poll mode highlights the significance of Bhutan in India’s foreign policy. New Delhi is mindful of Thimphu’s increased engagement with Beijing and the boundary agreement that they hope to forge soon. The China-Bhutan boundary talks are a matter of concern for India because of the Siliguri Corridor, which connects India’s North East with the rest of the country. By continuing to strengthen its ties with Bhutan, India can also mend its rocky relations with other neighbours.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Act against liquor manufacturers

Refer to the editorial ‘Liquor tragedy’; it is a matter of grave concern that poisonous liquor claimed 21 lives in Punjab’s Sangrur district. Such incidents have become increasingly common in the state. With elections around the corner, more such tragedies could unfold if the authorities fail to act fast. It is not uncommon for political parties to hand out liquor to gullible voters just to woo them. Such underhanded activities cannot be carried out without the connivance of local police officials or party candidates. The latest tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for the Bhagwant Mann-led government to tackle the burgeoning menace before it gets too late. Stringent action should be taken against the manufacturers of illicit liquor to stem the menace.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Bring culprits to book

Apropos of the editorial ‘Liquor tragedy’; the loss of more than 20 lives in Sangrur is a stark reminder of the dire consequences of negligence and corruption on the part of the authorities. It shows the failure of the system to contain the illicit liquor trade in the region. The incident calls for prompt and stringent measures to check the menace. The arrest of some suspects in the case is a good start. But the rot runs deep, and there is a need to dismantle the entire nexus. Exemplary punishment should be given to the culprits.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Hope for childless couples

Apropos of the article ‘Make couples aware of risks involved in IVF’; there is no doubt that IVF has gained currency over the years because of delayed marriages, changes in lifestyle and medical complications. The technology has proved to be a boon for couples hoping to become parents. However, the age and health of the woman undergoing the process are sometimes neglected. The onus is on the government to make couples aware of the risks involved in the process. Besides, a couple or a family must make a responsible decision, keeping the health of the woman undergoing IVF treatment in mind.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Educate public on risks of IVF

With reference to the article ‘Make couples aware of the risks involved in IVF’; it is natural for a married couple to wish to have a child. There are numerous childless couples in the country dealing with infertility. The IVF method provides an opportunity or alternative for such couples. However, the risk to the life or health of a mother and child cannot be ruled out, especially if a couple opts to have a child at an advanced age. Most people in general are not aware of the upper age limit of 50 years for IVF treatment and the risks associated with it. It is imperative to educate the masses about the perils of becoming parents at an advanced age.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

