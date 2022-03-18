Burden of hope

Though Bhagwant Mann has taken over the reins of Punjab as CM, only time will tell if he succeeds in making the state prosperous once again (‘Audacity of hope’). People’s expectations are astounding. To deal with this burden of hope, and for achieving their own promised and desired vision and goals, his team will have to be pragmatic and prudent. The state will also have to be subjected to acute economic austerity. By squandering crores on his victory rally, Mann has lowered himself in the eyes of the public. Getting the state on track will indeed be a gigantic task. The state urgently needs a meticulously prepared roadmap and not a hastily scrawled strategy with easy or volatile gains.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Value of vote

The outcome of the recent polls has confirmed that the people of Punjab, or the country at large, have realised the value of their vote. They were so desperate for change that almost everyone has voted setting aside party affiliation, religion, caste, etc. The old stalwarts of traditional parties fell like a pack of cards. The people have learnt to use their vote in a way that benefits society, instead of addressing the concerns of a particular section. This is a good sign of transformation and revival of a democratic society. The new government should honour the massive mandate and strive to meet the expectations.

SATNAM SINGH TOKHI, LUDHIANA

Downhill for Congress

Reference to ‘Electoral losses leave Congress at crossroads’; the recent electoral losses are not new for the Congress. It has been in this mode since 2014, and there are no visible signs that it will come out of it in the foreseeable future. The party is on way to self-destruction at a steady pace and with firm determination. Which political party will reduce itself to zero to prop up other parties, like the Congress did in Delhi, West Bengal, and now in Punjab? There are no crossroads, only one way. It is functioning like a private limited company, where only family members can become CEOs, in spite of being incapable. Other members are merely employees. Every party should have a strong opposition. But parties that function like kirana shops can never be expected to keep the ruling party under check. They may create problems during the elections, but can never pose them any serious challenge.

Suman Kuplish, LUDHIANA

Not all lost

Refer to ‘Infighting blamed for Congress poll debacle’; the party which was once a dominant force in the country’s political space is finding it difficult to stay relevant. The recent election results indicate that the Congress is on a downward curve, but there is still some hope for the party. Senior party leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor can play a constructive role in giving a direction to the Congress. The next elections are due in 2024. The party has time for course correction.

Devendra Khurana, Bhopal

Peace deal

Apropos of ‘Talks with Ukraine progressing, says Russia’, the on-going talks between Russia and Ukraine, despite military activity on the ground, could be an early indicator of a likely breakthrough, which could result in a peace deal. However, the deal must include a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal if Kyiv renounces NATO membership ambitions and accepts the Austria-Sweden neutrality model. Both sides should tone down their strident views and show a willingness to reconcile differences for a better tomorrow. They have to set an example by reconciling their differences and closing an unsavoury chapter that threatens to blow up normalcy in a crucial part of the globe.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Common connect

The middle ‘The power show in politics’ reminds me of an incident. I lived in the Afzal Gunj area in Hyderabad. Since this was the main road of the city, every dignitary of India or abroad passed through this area. I was 10 years old in the mid-’50s when Pandit Nehru visited Hyderabad. Since he was the hero of free India, there was huge rush to see him. His car was moving at a slow pace and I had the opportunity to reach it and greet him. He responded and blessed me with his hand on my head. I had the opportunity to see Dr Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Marshal Tito, etc., from a close distance. Those days, our leaders had spotless image and had no threat to their lives. Can we say that now!

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

