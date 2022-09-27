Canada turns blind eye

With regard to ‘Message to Canada’; in the name of ‘liberty and freedom’ accorded to its citizens, the Canadian government has always shown a lukewarm approach to sternly deal with terrorists of Punjabi origin. Khalistan referendum, held at Brampton, and allowed to go on as a normal event is akin to supporting it. The government’s silence and inaction is intriguing. Giving a long rope to terror organisations is a serious matter for any nation. During a visit to Vancouver in 2015, I was shown a gurdwara with a Khalistan flag. There was a life-size portrait of Bhindranwale at a Toronto gurdwara, along with a gallery of portraits of slain terrorists.

BM Singh, Amritsar

NGT ineffective

Refer to ‘Waste mismanagement’; unfortunately, the NGT has not been very effective in monitoring the implementation of its policies, resulting in the discharge of untreated effluents by industries. Generation of solid and liquid waste is going up every year, which is an indicator of development and a strong economy, but large quantities are left unprocessed, increasing the level of greenhouse gases and environment pollution. Recently the government had ordered a ban on the use of single-use plastic, but the war against plastic has been going on for decades. We have the rules, but there is no implementation. The polluters continue to pollute. In order to minimise environmental impact, the NGT needs a much bigger push in speedy disposal of cases relating to waste management. The government should create awareness. Enforcement is the key for the ban to be effective.

Raminder Bhatti, Chandigarh

Quota only for poor

Apropos of ‘No quota for EWS’; only the poor should be helped financially. The SCs and STs have been enjoying quotas without any time frame, even if they are wealthy. In case of OBCs, their hefty annual income from salary or agriculture is not taken into account to exclude them from quota. The non-creamy layer rules are vague and can be circumvented easily. How can people with Rs 8 lakh annual income be called poor and included in the EWS category, when crores of poor people are struggling to make both ends meet? The government should help only the poor to raise their socio-economic status, without any caste or class consideration, for the sake of equality.

CS Mann, Una

Governor’s nod

The decision of the Governor is perplexing and ambiguous (‘Session tomorrow, Guv gives nod’). What prompted the Governor to first refuse and then allow the session? A clarification is needed. A Governor is required to follow the Constitution rather than overriding healthy practices and creating controversies. The AAP got absolute majority. Let it function to complete its full term and fulfil the hopes of people.

Kundan Lal sharma, Mohali

Seatbelt alert

Refer to ‘Draft amendment for rear seatbelt alert’; along with the proposed amendment, an audio and visual warning system directly connected with the nearest traffic control room for issuance of challan as deterrent should be provided when a vehicle overtakes from the wrong side. Physical control of this menace is not feasible. Once operational, two-wheelers would also automatically fall in line. Public awareness regarding the rule of overtaking from the right, even in multiple lanes, is missing. Constant advisory by the traffic police and NH authorities is essential to reduce road accidents. Careless drivers are killers who deserve severe punishment.

Babu Ram Dhiman, Pinjore

Crop failure

Apropos of the news report ‘Yet to be paid for earlier crop failures...’, even as incessant rains for three consecutive days have flattened the paddy crop in Punjab and other parts of the country, harried farmers are crying hoarse over the non-payment of earlier compensation. This is not the first time crops have been extensively damaged due to untimely rains and gusty winds, giving sleepless nights to the farming community. In 2021, rainwater had damaged standing crops in the state. The government should order the immediate release of the financial aid already announced to the farmers on account of the damage caused by the rain. It should also order special girdawari to assess the extent of crop loss and expedite compensation to the farmers, who are already under debt because of back-to-back crop failures owing to natural calamities. The government should adopt a liberal stance when it comes to disbursing the ‘sanctioned’ financial aid so that farmers are not driven to suicide.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

