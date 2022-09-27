 Canada turns blind eye : The Tribune India

Canada turns blind eye

With regard to ‘Message to Canada’; in the name of ‘liberty and freedom’ accorded to its citizens, the Canadian government has always shown a lukewarm approach to sternly deal with terrorists of Punjabi origin. Khalistan referendum, held at Brampton, and allowed to go on as a normal event is akin to supporting it. The government’s silence and inaction is intriguing. Giving a long rope to terror organisations is a serious matter for any nation. During a visit to Vancouver in 2015, I was shown a gurdwara with a Khalistan flag. There was a life-size portrait of Bhindranwale at a Toronto gurdwara, along with a gallery of portraits of slain terrorists.

BM Singh, Amritsar

NGT ineffective

Refer to ‘Waste mismanagement’; unfortunately, the NGT has not been very effective in monitoring the implementation of its policies, resulting in the discharge of untreated effluents by industries. Generation of solid and liquid waste is going up every year, which is an indicator of development and a strong economy, but large quantities are left unprocessed, increasing the level of greenhouse gases and environment pollution. Recently the government had ordered a ban on the use of single-use plastic, but the war against plastic has been going on for decades. We have the rules, but there is no implementation. The polluters continue to pollute. In order to minimise environmental impact, the NGT needs a much bigger push in speedy disposal of cases relating to waste management. The government should create awareness. Enforcement is the key for the ban to be effective.

Raminder Bhatti, Chandigarh

Quota only for poor

Apropos of ‘No quota for EWS’; only the poor should be helped financially. The SCs and STs have been enjoying quotas without any time frame, even if they are wealthy. In case of OBCs, their hefty annual income from salary or agriculture is not taken into account to exclude them from quota. The non-creamy layer rules are vague and can be circumvented easily. How can people with Rs 8 lakh annual income be called poor and included in the EWS category, when crores of poor people are struggling to make both ends meet? The government should help only the poor to raise their socio-economic status, without any caste or class consideration, for the sake of equality.

CS Mann, Una

Governor’s nod

The decision of the Governor is perplexing and ambiguous (‘Session tomorrow, Guv gives nod’). What prompted the Governor to first refuse and then allow the session? A clarification is needed. A Governor is required to follow the Constitution rather than overriding healthy practices and creating controversies. The AAP got absolute majority. Let it function to complete its full term and fulfil the hopes of people.

Kundan Lal sharma, Mohali

Seatbelt alert

Refer to ‘Draft amendment for rear seatbelt alert’; along with the proposed amendment, an audio and visual warning system directly connected with the nearest traffic control room for issuance of challan as deterrent should be provided when a vehicle overtakes from the wrong side. Physical control of this menace is not feasible. Once operational, two-wheelers would also automatically fall in line. Public awareness regarding the rule of overtaking from the right, even in multiple lanes, is missing. Constant advisory by the traffic police and NH authorities is essential to reduce road accidents. Careless drivers are killers who deserve severe punishment.

Babu Ram Dhiman, Pinjore

Crop failure

Apropos of the news report ‘Yet to be paid for earlier crop failures...’, even as incessant rains for three consecutive days have flattened the paddy crop in Punjab and other parts of the country, harried farmers are crying hoarse over the non-payment of earlier compensation. This is not the first time crops have been extensively damaged due to untimely rains and gusty winds, giving sleepless nights to the farming community. In 2021, rainwater had damaged standing crops in the state. The government should order the immediate release of the financial aid already announced to the farmers on account of the damage caused by the rain. It should also order special girdawari to assess the extent of crop loss and expedite compensation to the farmers, who are already under debt because of back-to-back crop failures owing to natural calamities. The government should adopt a liberal stance when it comes to disbursing the ‘sanctioned’ financial aid so that farmers are not driven to suicide.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

2
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

3
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

4
Haryana

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

5
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party

6
Nation

Passport applicants can apply online for police clearance certificates

7
Nation

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

8
Punjab

Rahul Bhandari replaces Gurkirat Kirpal as Punjab Food and Supplies principal secretary

9
Chandigarh

Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains; peas rate jumps to Rs 250 per kg

10
Nation

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

US replies after Jaishankar's remarks on F-16 deal with Pakistan

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...

India-US look at technologies and closer cooperation among militaries

India-US look at technologies and closer cooperation among militaries

Evacuation alert in Delhi areas abutting Yamuna; river flowing much above danger mark

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...

Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief’s post

Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...

PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Abe's state funeral

PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's funeral

Meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo


Cities

View All

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged

How IED reached Amritsar's Khankot village from Indo-Pak border still a mystery

Government staff asked not to burn cop residue in fields

528-gm heroin worth Rs 2.64 cr seized, 2 held

5-day police remand for gangster Mundi, 2 others

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Fake CBI officer makes cops raid Panchkula house

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 5-day remand for 4 suspects

Chandigarh: Peeved, rail travellers want free drop off cap extended

No new power connections for 11 Zirakpur societies over norm violation

Evacuation alert in Delhi areas abutting Yamuna; river flowing much above danger mark

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

Shimla-Delhi flights restored after gap of over two years

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Indian Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Allotment of GTB hall: Punjabi University officials to revisit decision

Threat looms at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital as most fire extinguishers defunct

Ravneet Bittu meets Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Patiala jail, but not Navjot Sidhu

Warrants against Patiala jail official for failure to produce Navjot Sidhu in case