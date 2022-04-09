Can’t back Russia

REFER to ‘Russia suspended from UNHRC’; the US is trying every trick in the book to demonise Russia for its invasion and war crimes. The excommunication from the UNHRC was warranted. Despite world condemnation Russia is not willing to budge, rather it is becoming more brutal and aggressive. India has stopped short of decrying Russia explicitly for its atrocities, but in the foreseeable future, the stance of running with the hare and hunting with the hounds is untenable. Condemning Russia does not amount to support for the US. The largest democracy of the world ought not to be amenable to any superpower diktat and needs to take a principled stand. If Russia or other countries are selling arms, it is not an act of pro bono, the interests of both parties are served.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Russian offensive

Refer to ‘Russia-Ukraine war: 210 children in over 5,000 killed in Mariupol’; words seem insufficient to describe what Russia has done to Ukraine. Attacking a country without any provocation is a grave blunder on the part of Russia. It has targeted civilians and residential buildings with shelling and airstrikes since the start of the invasion. India, on its part, has not taken a firm stand on the issue. It should have been critical of the Russian invasion.

Devendra Khurana, Bhopal

MLAs’ income tax

Refer to ‘HP Govt not to pay MLAs’ income tax’; the decision of the Cabinet that henceforth all legislators, including the CM, would pay income tax from their own pocket is a step in the right direction. When these people earn, why should they not pay their own respective tax? Why should it be paid out of the state exchequer? This step would save a lot of government money which should be used for public welfare and development. There can’t be two sets of income tax rules. The ordinance in this regard should be promulgated at the earliest. Other states should emulate the state’s initiative.

NK Gosain, BATHINDA

Himachal shows the way

The Himachal Government’s decision on MLAs’ income tax may have been a result of public pressure and an attempt to improve its image. It would ease the financial burden on the state exchequer. Let us hope that such public and state-friendly decisions are taken sooner than later by other states too.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Honest cop inspires

Apropos of ‘Cop honoured for turning down bribe’, it is heartening that cops like Head Constable Gurpreet Singh, posted in the traffic wing of Mansa district, have the rare honour of not accepting bribe. This news stunned me in two ways. First, the amount of the bribe, and second, refusal to accept it. I had to shell out Rs 500 each twice (once on the Jagraon bridge flyover at Ludhiana and again near the Pathankot bypass at Jalandhar). My son was driving my car on both occasions. Lower-rung cops did not allow me to talk to their boss, who was standing behind his vehicle to collect the booty in person.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Ram Rahim’s clout

In view of the assertions of the court, the general public is advised not to look upon Ram Rahim as a hardcore prisoner (‘Ram Rahim not “hardcore prisoner”’)! The observation is strange since there are murder and rape charges against him. He still has a huge following and might fight the next elections, win them and come out of the prison, saying that the court of the people has given its verdict.

Anmol Rattan Narang, Jalandhar

Kudos to Pak CJ

Refer to ‘Parl dissolution illegal, Pak no-trust vote tomorrow: SC’; kudos to the Pakistan Chief Justice and judiciary for their decision. It shows the highest level of integrity. When one-man’s rule starts going against the spirit of the constitution of a country, only a brave judiciary can rise to the occasion. In our case, a judge can be lured by offering a Rajya Sabha nomination! One wishes wherever there is democracy, there should be one Chief Justice — Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

XE variant

Refer to ‘Be prepared for XE’; the report and confusion over the first case of the Covid-19 variant, XE, in India is unsettling. Another wave would mean trauma and throwing life out of gear once again, which should not be allowed to happen. People should not lower their guard and begin merry-making. Continued observation of Covid protocols and efforts to fully vaccinate the entire population should stay on the top of the agenda of the people and the government.

SS Paul, Nadia

