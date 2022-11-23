Carbon targets

Developing countries were pinning their hopes on the COP27 Summit, but it left them in the lurch due to the lack of clarity on funds. Developed countries have agreed to set up a ‘loss and damage’ fund for countries suffering from natural calamities, but what is the benefit of a fund when rules about its recipients, donors and other mandates are not clear? What is the benefit of an annual summit when no nation really cares about its goals? All nations should come forward to address climate change. Rich nations should provide payouts to developing countries coping with extreme weather conditions. All countries should devise an alternative to coal and fossils. Trans-boundary trade of products responsible for greenhouse gas emissions should be prohibited. Carbon emission targets should be taken seriously and every country should try to accomplish them on time.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Ends with promise

With reference to 'Patchy COP27'; there is no denying the fact that the two-week summit ended on a happy note as member countries agreed to set up a global fund to compensate developing countries which are suffering irreversible damage from climate change. This has been a longstanding demand of the smaller, developing countries. This makes for a good first step and will contribute to tackling climate change.

Satish Sharma Majra, Kaithal

Wrong move

Refer to ‘Qatar disappoints’; a preacher who incites terrorism, justifies suicidal bombings, forcible conversions and indulges in money laundering cannot be a true religious guide. It is not understood why he has been given the opportunity to be at the venue of the universally respected game of football. The international community must forcefully oppose the home country’s insensitive move. India must accelerate efforts to extradite Zakir Naik, who makes provocative hate speeches.

Subhash Vaid, by mail

Poor enrolment

Apropos of ‘School enrolment in state third lowest...’; the drastically dwindling count has sounded a clarion call for those at the helm of affairs. Reasons for the downward trend are many. The government’s lack of drive and determination to give a push to improve enrolment in schools is among the reasons. Another factor is the low pupil-teacher ratio. Some schools in the state have an abysmally low ratio compared to other states. The mushrooming of private schools is yet another reason for the below average enrolment in government schools. The government must shun political gimmickry and tokenism and come up with concrete initiatives to ensure that the right to education reaches every home. It needs to ramp up infrastructure and recruit more teachers against posts lying vacant for years.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

Trauma centres

Refer to ‘4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab but all 5 trauma centres non-functional’; it is an irony that trauma centres set up at Fazilka, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Khanna and Pathankot a decade ago are non-functional. They were opened at civil or district hospitals, instead of highways as per norms, and remained non-starters as the medical set-up is without a surgeon. Punjab should emulate the TN model.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Healthcare digitalisation

Numerous tools and resources have been created as a result of the digitalisation of healthcare, including software that encrypts patients’ data in one place and facilitates access to health information. Due to software like Electronic Health Records used by healthcare professionals, patients no longer have to wait for test results. They can now receive information about medical history and bills on phones. Doctor-patient interaction has also changed as a result of digitalisation. The use of information technology and specialised software has improved the healthcare sector.

Harsimran Kaur, Patiala

Drug challenge

Daily, there are stories pertaining to drugs and related news. Drug menace is at its peak and there is no let-up in such cases, efforts of the state governments and agencies notwithstanding. If this goes on unabated, the repercussions will be hard to heal. The state and Union governments must make multi-pronged efforts to save India and its youth.

Santosh Jamwal, HAMIRPUR

Remove toll plaza

The Ladhowal toll plaza between Ludhiana and Jalandhar charges more compared to other toll plazas in Punjab. The authorities charge

Rs 225 as toll for one side. It has been three months that all expenses of this toll plaza have been completed. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced in Ludhiana on Vishwakarma Day that the toll plaza would be removed soon. The government should proceed further.

HARPREET SINGH, Ludhiana

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com