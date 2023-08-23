 Carrying capacity : The Tribune India

Carrying capacity



Refer to ‘Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region’s carrying capacity assessed’; any further delay in examining the fallout of our follies is bound to cause irreversible damage to our hills and hill stations. Nature has bestowed humankind with beautiful mountains and vast forests. In the name of infrastructural development, we have been mercilessly butchering forests. The SC has rightly directed the states to evaluate the carrying capacity of the hill stations. The Himalayas are home to rich biodiversity; multi-storeyed structures have disturbed the natural balance.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Decongest Shimla

There is an urgent need for comprehensive and strategic planning by the government in response to the destructive impact of the monsoon. Shimla is overpopulated because of the presence of many government offices. This has led local residents to undertake unplanned construction to capitalise on the influx of government employees. Famous tourist hangouts — such as the Ridge and the Indian Institute of Advanced Study — are sinking. Excessive construction has turned the city into a concrete jungle. Time has come to decongest Shimla. Government head offices with a substantial number of employees, such as those related to education, forests and PWD, should be shifted to semi-urban areas like Kangra, Bilaspur, Una and Mandi.

Epsa Prashar, Shimla

CWC reconstitution

Refer to ‘CWC rejig’; finally, the grand old party has announced the team which will lead it in the Assembly elections and more importantly, in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. Interestingly, the working committee has been reshuffled to include many dissenting voices, including Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot. The Congress must not forget that the battle has just begun; it needs to maintain the momentum. The BJP under PM Modi is a different party from what it was before 2014. The biggest challenge for the Congress is to not fritter away the goodwill it has earned. This will be a huge task for the newly constituted CWC.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Step in the right direction

Apropos of ‘CWC rejig’; reconstitution of the Congress Working Committee is a step in the right direction. It is a healthy sign for the democratic aspirations of the party and also augurs well for the alliance of the Opposition parties, INDIA, which is still taking baby steps. For the changes to be more credible and in tune with the current political climate, it would have been appropriate to involve the Gandhi family, particularly Sonia Gandhi, in a significant leadership role.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Affordable healthcare

The Union Government is promoting generic medicines because they cost less as compared to branded drugs. Generic medicines are required to have the same dosage form (tablet, capsule, etc.), safety profile and quality performance characteristics as their brand-name counterparts. However, despite efforts to ensure equivalence, variations occur in generic medicines. This variability can impact their effectiveness. The role of the government is to provide citizens with the best possible healthcare while also making sure that it remains affordable. This involves creating an environment where quality care is accessible without causing a financial burden. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation must ensure effective operations of the Jan Aushadhi Kendras. These kendras aim to provide affordable medicines to the economically disadvantaged.

Puneet Mehta, Patiala

Exemplary punishment needed

Refer to ‘Scourge of ragging’; the shameful act of ragging by students, especially of engineering and medical streams, cannot be tolerated. Young students work very hard to ace competitive exams such as JEE-Main and NEET, only to face ragging by seniors. The authorities of universities and colleges need to take proactive steps to curb this menace. Exemplary punishment needs to be given to the offenders. Besides, a cultural shift that values respect, empathy and inclusivity among students is essential to eradicate ragging.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

